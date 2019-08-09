Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Sitaram Yechury, D Raja negotiate for escorted movement in 'Srinagar'; say authorities turned down request

Kashmir News Latest Updates: CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said that they were shown legal orders at the Srinagar airport, stating that even escorted movement was not possible in the state. "We are still negotiating," Yechury said.
Yechury, who had earlier written to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, seeking permission to meet the party's cadre in Srinagar, has been detained at Srinagar Airport.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday defended his government's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a section of residents alleged the way it was done was "extremely undemocratic".
Some even claimed the Centre only wanted to "win lands and not hearts of Kashmiris".
From students to professionals, belonging to both Jammu and Kashmir regions, many were apprehensive that taking away the special status will render the "ecologically sensitive" province "vulnerable" to exploitation due to infrastructure-related activities.
"With revoking of the Article, flood gates will be opened for the corporate sector to invest in big projects like hotels, flyovers and other big buildings. It will harm our pristine environment, which had so far been left largely unharmed due to the restrictions that come under the Article," a Kashmiri journalist, who did not wish to be identified, alleged.
He also cited the example of Uttarakhand to support his claim, saying the country saw how houses and hotels made close to rivers damaged the environment in the state.
"We do not want that to happen in our homeland," he said.
Ajaz Ahmed, a Delhi-based physiotherapist who is in his 30s, alleged, "They (the government) only want the land of Kashmir, they do not want to win the hearts of Kashmiris".
"If they wanted to win our trust, they should have taken us into confidence, discussed the pros and cons of the exercise and made us feel secure. Our families are living under siege there. If an emergency arises, our families won't even have access to an ambulance," he said.
Reaching out to Kashmiris with messages of hope and optimism, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday assured them of all-round development, early and transparent elections and end to terrorism.
He defended his government's move scrapping the provisions of Article 370 and asserted they only gave separatism, corruption, family rule and were used by Pakistan as a tool to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a nearly 40-minute televised address to the nation, three days after the far-reaching decision, Modi also sought to assuage concerns of the people after his government bifurcated the state into Union Territories, saying Jammu and Kashmir will not remain a UT for long.
With the Kashmir Valley reeling under security clampdown, Modi promised the government is making all sincere efforts to ensure that the people in the region have no difficulties in celebrating Eid which is on Monday.
But not many citizens of Jammu or Kashmir region were impressed with the prime minister's speech.
"I think his speech was redundant, verbose and lacking substance, and linking scrapping of Article 370 with development of the state, was misplaced," the Delhi-based Kashmiri journalist alleged.
"Whatever the prime minister suggested to bring development, selling Kashmiri shawls and apples and herbs around the world, is anything stopping that? Why link the growth to the revoking if Article 370. Besides, our state is better than other sates in many indices, be it literacy rate or health indicators, plus people are well-off, very few people live off the streets," he said.
Aejaz Ahmad Rather, Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union general secretary said, "They are saying that it has been done with an agenda to bring development. But according to figures, Gujarat is lacking in development as opposed to Jammu and Kashmir in many indices".
"What the government has done is a grave mistake, and they will regret later. They have taken away our identity," he alleged. He further alleged the situation in Kashmir was "worst form of Emergency" and the move a "travesty of justice".
Many Jammu citizens were also not enthused by Modi's speech, in which he spoke about the benefits that will accrue to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
"These people, including the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, who have been denied a lot of opportunities and benefits, unlike their counterparts in other parts of the country, will now come out of the negative impact of this article and grow," Modi said, adding, the provision has not given anything except separatism, corruption and family rule to the state, and Pakistan has used it as a tool to spread terrorism.
Shah Rukh Ali, 25, an MBA graduate, told PTI over the phone from Jammu, "The Centre should have taken the people or at least the mainstream politicians into confidence".
"How can you put the J-K leaders under house arrest and, decide on the fate of people of Jammu and Kashmir, without asking the local people. Is that a democracy," he asked, adding, this complete communication cut off in the Valley needs to end.
A Delhi-based university student from Jammu, said, she thought the revoking of the article and its repercussions are debatable, but the way in which it was scrapped is "extremely undemocratic".
"Besides, the environmental impact on the state of such a move would be catastrophic. Moreover, if this is seen as a gateway to development, it would only be beneficial to the capital-owning bourgeoisie, who can buy land and open up their businesses, and would not really benefit the common masses. The gap between the rich and the poor would increase," she alleged.
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 13:49:29 IST
Highlights
NSA Ajit Doval visits Downtown Srinagar to monitor situation
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has instructed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that common people are not harassed in any manner during the current tight restrictions imposed in the wake of abrogation of constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state. He spent around two hours with security forces in downtowsn Srinagar on Friday.
Kashmir is not Afghanistan: Taliban rebukes Pakistan, calls for peace in region
Taliban has slammed Pakistan for linking heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir with the situation in Afghanistan. Urging India and Pakistan not to turn Afghanistan into the 'theater of competition between other countries', Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahed said, "Linking the issue of Kashmir with that of Afghanistan by some parties will not aid in improving the crisis at hand because the issue of Afghanistan is not related," India Today reported.
This came after Pakistan's opposition leader in the Parliament Shehbaz Sharif drew comparison between Kashmir and Afghanistan and said, "What kind of a deal is this that the Afghans enjoy and celebrate peace in Kabul, but in Kashmir, blood is shed? No, this is not acceptable for us."
Srinagar streets teeming with activity first time since Sunday as Centre relaxes curfew for Friday prayers
Sitaram Yechury, D Raja detained at Srinagar Airport
CPI leader D Raja, who was accompanying Yechury was also stopped at the Srinagar airport. The two leaders will be sent back to New Delhi on a 5 pm flight from Srinagar.
Sitaram Yechury detained in Srinagar
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, who had earlier written to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, seeking permission to meet the party's cadre in Srinagar, has been detained at Srinagar Airport.
Yechury had said he will try to go to the restive region, even as restrictions under Section 144 are still in place. Yechury had argued that it was his duty to go and see if his party workers and MLAs and safe and secure in their state.
Schools reopen in Samba district of Jammu region
Situation appeared to be returning towards normalcy at least in the Jammu region on Friday. ANI reported that the authorities in Samba district of the region allowed the schools to open for the first time since Article 370 was abrogated in the state. The state has been under lockdown since Sunday as a precautionary measure to thwart any measures to protest the government's move to scrap the state's special status.
Restrictions in Kashmir Valley to be eased to allow Friday prayers in local mosques
Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under lockdown since Sunday in view of the government decision to abrogate the state's special status, got some relief today. Local authorities decided to relax the curfew-like restrictions to allow for the Friday prayers across the restive Valley. The Friday prayers, or jumma namaz, hold special importance for followers of Islam.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:49 (IST)
NSA Ajit Doval visits Downtown Srinagar to monitor situation
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has instructed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that common people are not harassed in any manner during the current tight restrictions imposed in the wake of abrogation of constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state. He spent around two hours with security forces in downtowsn Srinagar on Friday.
13:19 (IST)
Kashmir is not Afghanistan: Taliban rebukes Pakistan, calls for peace in region
Taliban has slammed Pakistan for linking heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir with the situation in Afghanistan. Urging India and Pakistan not to turn Afghanistan into the 'theater of competition between other countries', Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahed said, "Linking the issue of Kashmir with that of Afghanistan by some parties will not aid in improving the crisis at hand because the issue of Afghanistan is not related," India Today reported.
This came after Pakistan's opposition leader in the Parliament Shehbaz Sharif drew comparison between Kashmir and Afghanistan and said, "What kind of a deal is this that the Afghans enjoy and celebrate peace in Kabul, but in Kashmir, blood is shed? No, this is not acceptable for us."
13:07 (IST)
CPM protests Yechury's detention, says leader was enroute Srinagar to meet ailing party MLA
13:05 (IST)
Srinagar streets teeming with activity first time since Sunday as Centre relaxes curfew for Friday prayers
13:03 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury, D Raja detained at Srinagar Airport
CPI leader D Raja, who was accompanying Yechury was also stopped at the Srinagar airport. The two leaders will be sent back to New Delhi on a 5 pm flight from Srinagar.
12:38 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury detained in Srinagar
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, who had earlier written to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, seeking permission to meet the party's cadre in Srinagar, has been detained at Srinagar Airport.
Yechury had said he will try to go to the restive region, even as restrictions under Section 144 are still in place. Yechury had argued that it was his duty to go and see if his party workers and MLAs and safe and secure in their state.
12:30 (IST)
Schools reopen in Samba district of Jammu region
Situation appeared to be returning towards normalcy at least in the Jammu region on Friday. ANI reported that the authorities in Samba district of the region allowed the schools to open for the first time since Article 370 was abrogated in the state. The state has been under lockdown since Sunday as a precautionary measure to thwart any measures to protest the government's move to scrap the state's special status.
12:10 (IST)
Restrictions in Kashmir Valley to be eased to allow Friday prayers in local mosques
Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under lockdown since Sunday in view of the government decision to abrogate the state's special status, got some relief today. Local authorities decided to relax the curfew-like restrictions to allow for the Friday prayers across the restive Valley. The Friday prayers, or jumma namaz, hold special importance for followers of Islam.