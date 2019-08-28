Kashmir News Updates: Armed with Supreme Court order, Sitaram Yechury to leave for Srinagar tomorrow

Kashmir News Latest Updates: The government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into Union Territories after abrogation of provisions under Article 370.

Delhi High Court has sought Centre's reply on a fresh application filed by founder of J&K People's Movement Party (JKPMS), Shah Faesal, seeking copy of Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him. The court has asked the Centre to file reply by 1 September Court will hear the matter on 3 September.

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, "Talks with Pakistan now only on PoK now. Kashmir is an integral part of India. We are not warmongers, we are peace loving citizens." Naidu said this during an address of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Naval Science and Technology Laboratory in Visakhapatnam.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPM leader Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet party leader and former MLA, Yousuf Tarigami. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said "We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else"

The apex court also said that Yechury's visit should only be to meet Tarigami as a friend, and not for any political purpose.

At least 14 petitions regarding the Kashmir issue are going to be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has begun hearing the first of the petitions challenging the Article 370.

Two of the petitions are habeas corpus petitions, while two others are petitions seek lifting of the curfew. The rest of them are challenging the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the bifurcation of the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that his party had no two thoughts about India's long standing Kashmir policy, adding that there is violence in Valley because Pakistan sponsors and instigates it. Gandhi's comments came after several news outlets reported that Islamabad had quoted his comments criticising Modi government over deaths in Kashmir, in its letter to the United Nations.

High schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen from Wednesday in areas where restrictions have been lifted, officials said on Tuesday. They also said shops and business establishments can open in areas where there are no restrictions.

Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said, "The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in the areas where relaxations have been provided."

She said restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley. "The restrictions have been eased out in more police station areas, now taking the total number to 81. The curbs will be eased out in 10 more areas on Thursday," she said.

Asgar said landline telephone services will be restored in 15 more exchanges by Tuesday evening.

Briefing the reporters about the status of schools, Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik said 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the valley. He said there has been significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools in the past one week.

"We are making best efforts to increase student attendance in the schools," he said. Giving details about the situation, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, said no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the valley.

"We have not witnessed any major incidents today. Two minor incidents have been reported from Srinagar - one near Tatoo Ground and another in Hawal area. They have been dealt with and we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Many services including mobile and internet were suspended since August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the state into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

With inputs from agencies