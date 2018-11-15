You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Kashmir belongs to Pakistan': Shahid Afridi back to old trick of blaming Indian media, this time for 'misconstruing' his remarks

India FP Staff Nov 15, 2018 08:01:37 IST

Hours after being quoted as saying that Kashmir should be independent considering how Pakistan couldn't even manage its own four provinces, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi issued a clarification: Apparently, his remarks were misconstrued by the Indian media.

The former all-rounder tweeted:

On Wednesday, at an event in London, Afridi had been quoted by a vast section of the media as having said, "Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die...Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... It can't even manage its four provinces...What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful."

How "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir" turned into "Kashmir belongs to Pakistan" still remains a mystery. Much like Afridi's age.


Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 08:01 AM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores