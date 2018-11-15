'Kashmir belongs to Pakistan': Shahid Afridi back to old trick of blaming Indian media, this time for 'misconstruing' his remarks

Hours after being quoted as saying that Kashmir should be independent considering how Pakistan couldn't even manage its own four provinces, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi issued a clarification: Apparently, his remarks were misconstrued by the Indian media.

The former all-rounder tweeted:

My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 14, 2018

My clip is incomplete & out of context as what I said before that is missing.Kashmir is unresolved dispute & under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 14, 2018

On Wednesday, at an event in London, Afridi had been quoted by a vast section of the media as having said, "Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die...Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir... It can't even manage its four provinces...What is the big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful."

How "Pakistan doesn't want Kashmir" turned into "Kashmir belongs to Pakistan" still remains a mystery. Much like Afridi's age.