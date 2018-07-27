You are here:
Karunanidhi's health is improving fast, says MK Stalin; DMK patriarch expected to recover in two days

India FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 16:17:01 IST

DMK president M Karunanidhi's health is improving, his son and DMK's working president, MK Stalin, said on Friday in a press conference in Chennai.

“Karunanidhi’s fever has decreased considerably well. His health condition is improving fast” he told reporters from Dhinathandhi, a Tamil daily.

According to News18, he is expected to recover in one or two days. The report also said that Kauvery Hospital is yet to give an official medical statement regarding the health of the DMK patriarch.

File image of DMK president M Karunanidhi. PTI

Karunanidhi was reportedly treated at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday after he caught fever due to urinary infection. Later, Kauvery Hospital released a statement saying that there was a “slight decline” in his health. However, Stalin had slammed all rumours regarding Karunanidhi’s health on Thursday.

According to Zee News, Stalin had said that his father had a mild fever and nothing more. "Don't believe them. These are rumours,” he had told reporters outside his residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai, on Thursday.

Many politicians have been visiting 94-year-old Karunanidhi since Thursday to wish him well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted saying that he spoke to Stalin and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and enquired about his health.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wished Karunanidhi a quick recovery in a tweet. Tamil Nadu’s deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan also visited the DMK chief.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 16:17 PM

