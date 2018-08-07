Karunanidhi health LATEST updates: DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin. Earlier, Karunanidhi's son Stalin had left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan has arrived at Kauvery Hospital. He had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended outside the hospital premises.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in critical condition, the doctors have said. The situation outside the Kauvery Hospital in the Alwarpet area is a bit tense as there are rumours floating and the doctors haven't said anything since Monday night. Party working president Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived at the hospital amid heavy security. Reports said that internet access outside the hospital has been restricted.
Reports from Chennai have said that doctors at the Kauvery Hospital have not released any statement on Karunanidhi's health since Monday night. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," hospital statement on Monday night had said.
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president MK Karunanidhi, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said, indicating that the next 24 hours could be crucial.
The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.
"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.
Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.
The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.
A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.
Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:25 PM
Highlights
Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi return to Kauvery Hospital
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
Karunanidhi suffering from severe breathing problem, continues to be critical, say Kauvery Hospital sources
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying.
Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, MK Stalin hold meeting
According News18 Tamil Nadu, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin at the chief minister's residence.
Stalin leaves Kauvery Hospital
DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to local media reports.
Heavy police deployment outside Kauvery Hospital, more than 400 policemen stationed
Police deployment outside the Kauvery Hospital was increased in view of the swelling number of supporters. The DMK cadre thronged the whole of Eldams Road junction at Alwarpet area and over 1200 armed reserve policemen were put on standby, The Indian Express reported. Local channels reported that two Deputy Commissioners and four Assistant Commanders have been put on duty.
Supporters hopeful of DMK chief's recovery, refuse to believe rumours
The DMK cadre was raising slogans 'Ezhundhuvaa thalaiva', but had their emotions under control. 'We are not going to believe any rumour this time. We trust the doctors and our Thalapathi. They will ensure that our Kalaignar's health is saved,' said Arumuga Nainar a cadre from Tirunelveli. Similarly, another cadre said, 'We expect a positive news today. No one can grab the life of our thalaivar Kalaignar.'
In the view of adding more hopes to the party members at the hospital premises, a mammoth flex was hung from the top of TTK Road flyover. The flex read as Karunanidhi's first person account, 'Uyirinum melaana udan pirappe kalangathae nalamudan irukkiren.'
Actor Arjun, Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrive at Kauvery Hospital
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute
VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrives at Kauvery Hospital
Thirumavalavan had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
Rumours on Karunanidhi's deterioating health float on social media, but supporters undeterred
Monday night witnessed a row of rumours posted and forwarded by social media users on Karunanidhi's health. However, the party cadre stayed calm throughout the day on Tuesday, not reacting to various versions of the news floating around.
Some hoaxes which were circulated on Monday night were that DMK's Duraimurugan have had an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also scheduled a visit to Chennai on Tuesday morning.
DMK workers hopeful of Karunanidhi's recovery
"We are sure that our Kalaignar will return home with all good health. During emergency in late 1970's he boldly. Like that, he'll also overcome this medical emergency and will serve for the people again. We are waiting to see him and we will leave this place only after he's discharged from the hospital," said Venkateswari, a DMK worker from Kolathur, Chennai.
Puducherry CM visits Karunanidhi
The Hindu reports Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the DMK veteran at the hospital. After a brief visit, he left.
Get up, come up, get up: Emotional slogans heard outside Chennai hospital
"Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.. (Get up, come up and get up)" continues to echo in Alwarpet, where the Kauvery Hospital is located. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since Monday night, Puthiya Thalaimurai TV reports.
Karunanidhi's health still a cause of worry for family and cadre
Local channels report that Karunanidhi's health has been a cause of worry for the cadre and the DMK chief's family, including party working president MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi are all at the hospital.
GK Vasan wishes Karunanidhi speedy recovery
Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan in Chennai today said that Karunanidhi "has" to return home soon and wished the DMK chief speedy recovery.
Supporters of Karunanidhi gather outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
The supporters of Karunanidhi gathered outisde the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Cadres hopeful Karunanidhi will return home healthy
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
15:14 (IST)
Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi return to Kauvery Hospital
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
15:06 (IST)
Karunanidhi suffering from severe breathing problem, continues to be critical, say Kauvery Hospital sources
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying.
14:53 (IST)
Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, MK Stalin hold meeting
According News18 Tamil Nadu, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin at the chief minister's residence.
14:27 (IST)
Crowd swells outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
Supporters continue to gather in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet despite heavy police presence.
14:24 (IST)
Kanimozhi met with DMK supporters outside Kauvery Hospital
On Tuesday morning, DMK leader and M Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi greeted the DMK cadre which had gathered outside the hospital following news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health on Monday night.
14:22 (IST)
Famous comedian and actor Vadivelu visits Karunanidhi for the first time
Actor and ace comedian Vadivelu also visited Kauvery Hospital. This is the first time in 11 days that he visited the hospital to inquire about Karunanidhi's health. He also campaigned for the DMK during the 2011 State Assembly General Elections.
14:16 (IST)
Stalin leaves Kauvery Hospital
DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to local media reports.
14:11 (IST)
Supporters continue to gather in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital
Many supporters were seen crying and praying for the DMK chief Karunanidhi's health.
14:08 (IST)
Heavy police deployment outside Kauvery Hospital, more than 400 policemen stationed
Police deployment outside the Kauvery Hospital was increased in view of the swelling number of supporters. The DMK cadre thronged the whole of Eldams Road junction at Alwarpet area and over 1200 armed reserve policemen were put on standby, The Indian Express reported. Local channels reported that two Deputy Commissioners and four Assistant Commanders have been put on duty.
14:04 (IST)
Actor, Politician R Sarath Kumar prays for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery
Famous Tamil actor R Sarath Kumar tweeted on Tuesday to prya for the DMK's chief recovery and good health.
14:01 (IST)
Supporters hopeful of DMK chief's recovery, refuse to believe rumours
The DMK cadre was raising slogans 'Ezhundhuvaa thalaiva', but had their emotions under control. 'We are not going to believe any rumour this time. We trust the doctors and our Thalapathi. They will ensure that our Kalaignar's health is saved,' said Arumuga Nainar a cadre from Tirunelveli. Similarly, another cadre said, 'We expect a positive news today. No one can grab the life of our thalaivar Kalaignar.'
In the view of adding more hopes to the party members at the hospital premises, a mammoth flex was hung from the top of TTK Road flyover. The flex read as Karunanidhi's first person account, 'Uyirinum melaana udan pirappe kalangathae nalamudan irukkiren.'
13:56 (IST)
Actor Arjun, Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrive at Kauvery Hospital
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute
13:49 (IST)
Top politicians visit Karunanidhi, but DMK cadre remains peaceful
Unlike last week, the DMK cadre outside the Kauvery Hospital was ready and organised to leave way for the political leaders who visited the hospital. MDMK president Vaiko, Pondicherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and former higher education minister Ponmudi were among those who arrived at the hospital and inquired about the DMK chief's health.
13:41 (IST)
VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrives at Kauvery Hospital
Thirumavalavan had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
13:40 (IST)
Supporters gather in large numbers outside Kauvery Hospital, pray for Karunanidhi's health
Ever since the news of his deterioating health spread, DMK supporters have been gathering in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai to inquire about the DMK chief's health.
13:35 (IST)
Rumours on Karunanidhi's deterioating health float on social media, but supporters undeterred
Monday night witnessed a row of rumours posted and forwarded by social media users on Karunanidhi's health. However, the party cadre stayed calm throughout the day on Tuesday, not reacting to various versions of the news floating around.
Some hoaxes which were circulated on Monday night were that DMK's Duraimurugan have had an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also scheduled a visit to Chennai on Tuesday morning.
13:20 (IST)
DMK workers hopeful of Karunanidhi's recovery
"We are sure that our Kalaignar will return home with all good health. During emergency in late 1970's he boldly. Like that, he'll also overcome this medical emergency and will serve for the people again. We are waiting to see him and we will leave this place only after he's discharged from the hospital," said Venkateswari, a DMK worker from Kolathur, Chennai.
13:12 (IST)
Puducherry CM visits Karunanidhi
The Hindu reports Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the DMK veteran at the hospital. After a brief visit, he left.
13:09 (IST)
Get up, come up, get up: Emotional slogans heard outside Chennai hospital
"Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.. (Get up, come up and get up)" continues to echo in Alwarpet, where the Kauvery Hospital is located. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since Monday night, Puthiya Thalaimurai TV reports.
13:00 (IST)
Karunanidhi's health still a cause of worry for family and cadre
Local channels report that Karunanidhi's health has been a cause of worry for the cadre and the DMK chief's family, including party working president MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi are all at the hospital.
12:45 (IST)
GK Vasan wishes Karunanidhi speedy recovery
Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan in Chennai today said that Karunanidhi "has" to return home soon and wished the DMK chief speedy recovery.
12:20 (IST)
Supporters of Karunanidhi gather outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
The supporters of Karunanidhi gathered outisde the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and prayed for his speedy recovery.
12:16 (IST)
Cadres hopeful Karunanidhi will return home healthy
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.