Karunanidhi's son and senior DMK leader MK Stalin urged supporters gathered outside the hospital to not indulge in violence as he assured them that the DMK chief was responding well to the treatment at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to wage a grim battle for life on Sunday night, with the five-time chief minister facing a "transient set back" while undergoing treatment at a hospital here where delirious supporters cried and prayed for the leader.
"It is true that there was a transient set back. But it has been set right due to intensive medical care. Do not believe in rumours. He continues to be treated at the ICU," DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja told reporters at the hospital premises.
The announcement was greeted with loud cheers by the ardent admirers of Karunanidhi who have gathered in large numbers at the hospital. Hundreds of policemen are deployed in and around the hospital in upscale Alwarpet. A steady stream of DMK supporters visited the hospital since morning, but the crowd began swelling since 7.30 pm as news spread about the deterioration in his condition. "There was a transient setcback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said at 9.50 pm.
Many party workers, especially women, were seen crying. They heaved a sigh of relief after the medical bulletin said he was breathing normally and his vital parameters had stabilised. Karunanidhi was hospitalised in the wee hours on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the Kauvery Hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 08:17 AM
M Karunanidhi is responding to the treatment at Kauvery Hopsital, said his son MK Stalin. He also urged his party cadre to not indulge in violence, ANI reported.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi's vital signs were normalising even as he continued to be in ICU, Kauvery Hospital said in its latest press release.
08:13 (IST)
Heavy police deployment has been done outside the Kauvery Hopsital in Chennai
08:10 (IST)
08:05 (IST)
07:48 (IST)
07:40 (IST)
Don't believe in rumours on Karnunidhi's health, A Raja tells supporters outside Kauvery Hospital
“No need to worry, Kalaignar is doing well and his health is improving. Don't believe in rumours," senior DMK leader A Raja told the people who had gathered outside the hospital to pray for M Karunanidhi's health. According to the Hindustan Times, Raja, who had to step out twice to reassure the swelling crowd, appealed to the impatient DMK cadre to maintain calm.
07:30 (IST)
07:19 (IST)
07:16 (IST)
The medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hopsital 9.50 pm on Sunday said that Karunanidhi was breathing normally and his vital parameters had stabilised.
07:13 (IST)
M Karunanidhi is responding to the treatment at Kauvery Hopsital, said his son MK Stalin. He also urged his party cadre to not indulge in violence, ANI reported.
07:09 (IST)
DMK chief M Karunanidhi's vital signs were normalising even as he continued to be in ICU, Kauvery Hospital said in its latest press release.