Karunanidhi health LATEST updates: MK Stalin has left the Kauvery Hospital while famous south Indian actors Sivakumar and Surya visited ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, as per local media reports.
DMK supremo Karunanidhi is fighting with Yaman (the God of death) but he will return victorious, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri after visting him at Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported.
Isha Yoga founder and spiritual guru Jaggi vasudev and MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri also visited DMK chief Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported. E Palaniswami met Karunanidhi in the ICU. The Tamil Nadu chief minister said that the DMK chief is doing fine and a team of expert doctors team is monitoring him, according to reports.
Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam arrived at the Kauvery hospital to enquire about M Karunanidhi's health, according to sources. They were received by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin. The health of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was stable on Monday morning as he continues to be monitored round-the-clock by doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, a Times of India report said.
According to Thanthi TV, DMK chief Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi who had stayed at the hospital overnight has said that he is doing good and his well-wishers and party workers should be "brave" in these testing times.
There has been no announcement made for a leave at the Anna University or any other educational institute in Chennai as of now and people have been advised to not follow hearsay rumours.
Despite being lathicharged by the police, Karunanidhi's supporters remained undeterred outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai urging the hospital staff to update them about the DMK chief's health condition.
Karunanidhi's son and senior DMK leader MK Stalin urged supporters gathered outside the hospital to not indulge in violence as he assured them that the DMK chief was responding well to the treatment at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to wage a grim battle for life on Sunday night, with the five-time chief minister facing a "transient set back" while undergoing treatment at a hospital here where delirious supporters cried and prayed for the leader.
"It is true that there was a transient set back. But it has been set right due to intensive medical care. Do not believe in rumours. He continues to be treated at the ICU," DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja told reporters at the hospital premises.
The announcement was greeted with loud cheers by the ardent admirers of Karunanidhi who have gathered in large numbers at the hospital. Hundreds of policemen are deployed in and around the hospital in upscale Alwarpet. A steady stream of DMK supporters visited the hospital since morning, but the crowd began swelling since 7.30 pm as news spread about the deterioration in his condition. "There was a transient setcback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said at 9.50 pm.
Many party workers, especially women, were seen crying. They heaved a sigh of relief after the medical bulletin said he was breathing normally and his vital parameters had stabilised. Karunanidhi was hospitalised in the wee hours on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the Kauvery Hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 13:32 PM
13:28 (IST)
MK Stalin leaves Kauvery Hospital
According to News18 Tamil, DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has departed from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after meeting several visitors including chief minister E Palaniswami and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
13:12 (IST)
Actors Sivakumar and Surya visit Karunanidhi
Famous south Indian actors Sivakumar and Surya on Monday visited ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, as per local media reports.
12:58 (IST)
Schoolchildren pray for Karunanidhi's health
Students of a Tamil Nadu school got together to pray for the speedy recovery of ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Monday.
Image courtesy: News18 Tamil
12:49 (IST)
EPS, OPS visited Karunanidhi; met Stalin, Kanimozhi and briefed media
Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam visited Kauvery Hospiatl in Chennai to enquire about the health of DMK chief Karunanidhi where they were received by hi son and senior DMK leader MK Stalin. They alter addressed the media and said that the SMk supremo was doing fine under medical supervision of a team of expert doctors.
12:01 (IST)
Karunanidhi is battling with Yaman, he will conquer him and return, says Vaiko
DMK supremo Karunanidhi is fighting with Yaman (the God of death) but he will return victorious, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri after visting him at Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported.
11:48 (IST)
DMK's Duraimurugan, Kanimozhi and MK Stalin meet Jaggi Vasudev
Sadhguru Jaggi vasudev came to see DMk chief Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital on Monday. He was greeted by his children MK Stalin and Kanimozhi.
Image procured by Firstpost
11:43 (IST)
Stalin briefs chief minister E Palaniswami
MK Stalin on Monday briefed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his ministers about Karunanidhi's health at Kauvery Hospital.
Image procured by Firstpost
11:34 (IST)
Poet Vairamuthu and AIADMK member Nanjil Sampath visit Karunanidhi
AIADMK member Nanjil Sampath and famous Tamil poet Vairamuthu visited DMK chief Karunanidhi in Kauvery Hospital on Monday, according to local media reports.
10:53 (IST)
MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri came to see Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital
MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri called on ailing DMK supremo Karunanidhi at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Monday morning, News18 Tamil reported.
10:51 (IST)
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev arrives at Kauvery Hospital
Isha Yoga founder and spiritual guru Jaggi vasudev also visited DMK chief Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported.
10:43 (IST)
E Palaniswami briefs media after meeting Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital
EPS said that the DMK chief is better and is recovering well.
10:40 (IST)
CM Palaniswami says Karunanidhi's health is stable and good
Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that he met Karunanidhi along with Stalin and Kanimozhi and that the DMK chief's "health is stable and good".
10:31 (IST)
EPS meets Karunanidhi in ICU, says he is doing fine
E Palaniswami met Karunanidhi in ICU. He said that the DMK chief is doing fine and a team of expert doctors team is monitoring him, according to reports.
10:28 (IST)
Stalin requests DMK volunteers to maintain calm, cooperate with police
DMK volunteers need to maintain peace and cooperate with the police, MK Stalin requests to supporters.
10:25 (IST)
DMK leaders, other ministers also present at the Kauvery Hopsital along with CM, deputy CM
State ministers Kshnmugm, Vijaya Baskar And Jayakumar along with DMK leaders TR Baalu and Durai Murugan are present inside the Kauvery Hospital, The News Minute reported.
10:04 (IST)
E Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam arrive at Kauvery Hospital, recieved by Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam have arrived at the Kauvery hospital to enquire about M Karunanidhi's health, according to sources. They were received by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin.
09:46 (IST)
Tamil Nadu CM to visit Karunanidhi in hospital soon
Chief Minister E Palaniswami will reach the Kauvery Hospital soon to meet ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
09:43 (IST)
DMK workers continue to gather outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
09:42 (IST)
Karunanidhi responding well to treatment, vital statistics are fine
DMK chief 's vital statistics are stable and he is responding well to the treatment. His blood pressure is also being maintained without the use of Ionotropes, according to several media reports.
09:34 (IST)
Karunanidhi stable, being closely monitored by doctors
The health of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was stable on Monday morning as he continues to be monitored round-the-clock by doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, a Times of India report said.
09:20 (IST)
DMK workers and supporters pray for Karunanidhi's health in Chennai
Image courtesy: Twitter/@Mohansainikpuri
09:16 (IST)
Over 2,000 policemen stationed outside Kauvery Hopsital
More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai as security has been beefed-up sighting the swelling crowd.
09:04 (IST)
Daughter Kanimozhi says Karunanidhi is good, volunteers should be brave
According to Thanthi TV, DMK chief Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi who had stayed at the hospital overnight has said that he is doing good and his well-wishers and party workers should be "brave" in these testing times.
09:01 (IST)
DMK worker dies of heart attack, another commits suicide in Chennai
A DMK worker died of a heart attack in Thiruvarur on Sunday morning after hearing about the deteriorating health of party veteran M Karunanidhi. Another DMK worker, Raju, committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, according to local media reports.
08:46 (IST)
Recap: Venkaiah Naidu visited Karnunanidhi in Kauvery Hopsital
Karunanidhi was visited by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday.Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit also accompanied Naidu.
Image Courtesy: PTI
08:40 (IST)
DMK supporters have gathered in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
Image courtesy: PTI
08:30 (IST)
No leave declared at Anna University
There has been no announcement made for a leave at the Anna University or any other educational institute in Chennai as of now and people have been advised to not follow hearsay rumours.
08:25 (IST)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished Karunanidhi a speedy recovery
08:13 (IST)
Heavy police deployment outside the Kauvery Hopsital in Chennai
08:10 (IST)
Recap: Police lathicharged supporters gathered outside Kauvery Hopsital on Sunday
08:05 (IST)
Despite police lathicharge, supporters stay undettered outside hopsital
Despite being lathicharged by the police, Karunanidhi's supporters remained undeterred outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai urging the hospital staff to update them about the DMK chief's health condition.
07:48 (IST)
Chief minister E Palaniswami was headed to Chennai from Salem, told to delay visit by police
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, who was headed to Chennai after cutting short his Salem tour was advised by the police to postpone his visit, according to a Hindustan Times report.
07:40 (IST)
Don't believe in rumours on Karnunidhi's health, A Raja tells supporters outside Kauvery Hospital
“No need to worry, Kalaignar is doing well and his health is improving. Don't believe in rumours," senior DMK leader A Raja told the people who had gathered outside the hospital to pray for M Karunanidhi's health. According to the Hindustan Times, Raja, who had to step out twice to reassure the swelling crowd, appealed to the impatient DMK cadre to maintain calm.
07:30 (IST)
Recap: The latest medical bulletin released by Kauvery Hopsital on Sunday evening
Image courtesy: Twitter/@arivalayam
07:19 (IST)
07:16 (IST)
Karunanidhi breathing normally, vital parameters have stabilised, says latest medical bulletin
The medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hopsital 9.50 pm on Sunday said that Karunanidhi was breathing normally and his vital parameters had stabilised.
07:13 (IST)
DMK chief responding to treatment, party workers should not indulge in violence, says MK Stalin
M Karunanidhi is responding to the treatment at Kauvery Hopsital, said his son MK Stalin. He also urged his party cadre to not indulge in violence, ANI reported.
07:09 (IST)
Karunanidhi's vital signs normalising but he continues to be in ICU
DMK chief M Karunanidhi's vital signs were normalising even as he continued to be in ICU, Kauvery Hospital said in its latest press release.