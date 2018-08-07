Karunanidhi health LATEST updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in Chennai at around 9.30 pm tonight as the health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi continues to decline. She will meet the family members at their Gopalapuram residence.
M Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi teared up as she arrived at Kauvery Hospital. Her sister Selvi and MK Stalin's wife Durga also turned emotional as they left the hospital to proceed to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.
The Tamil Nadu police is on high alert and police personnel across the state have been ordered to report on duty. The administration has also ordered the TASMAC shops to down shutters by 6pm and several offices are also sending their employees home early.
According to Kauvery Hospital's latest bulletin, M Karunanidhi's health has declined considerably in the last few hours. The hospital said that it was difficult to maintain the functionality DMK chief's vital organs.
The Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnel across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.
The Kauvery Hospital is expected to release the latest bulletin on DMK chief's health in the next 30 minutes as a sea of DMK cadres wait expectantly outside the hospital premises. The security has also been ramped up, with over 300 police personnel deployed at the institute.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health remains very critical, reports said. Meanwhile, the secuirty has been ramped up inside and around the Kauvery hospital.
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin. Earlier, Karunanidhi's son Stalin had left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan has arrived at Kauvery Hospital. He had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended outside the hospital premises.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in critical condition, the doctors have said. The situation outside the Kauvery Hospital in the Alwarpet area is a bit tense as there are rumours floating and the doctors haven't said anything since Monday night. Party working president Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived at the hospital amid heavy security. Reports said that internet access outside the hospital has been restricted.
Reports from Chennai have said that doctors at the Kauvery Hospital have not released any statement on Karunanidhi's health since Monday night. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," hospital statement on Monday night had said.
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president MK Karunanidhi, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said, indicating that the next 24 hours could be crucial.
The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.
"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.
Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.
The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.
A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.
Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 18:21 PM
TASMAC shops close down early as M Karunanidhi's health deteriorates
The TASMAC shops in Krishnagiri have already downed their shutters as the government-run liquor outlet company had ordered that all shops should shut down by 6 pm today. The order was issued, keeping in view the law and order situation as DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health deteriorated.
Input by Murali/101Reporters
Police deployment increased around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram home as family members, close associates arrive
The security outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence has been ramped up. DMK chief's family members and close associates have started gathering at the Gopalapuram home. MK Stalin's wife Durga, Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi, and his long-time associate and personal secretary Shanmuganathan have arrived here.
Image Courtesy: Ansar/101Reporters
Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Chennai at 9:30 pm today
News18 has reported that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will land in Chennai at around 9:30 pm to meet DMK chief M Karunanidhi and his family.
M Karunanidhi's daughters Kanimozhi, Selvi became emotional
M Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi teared up as she arrived at Kauvery Hospital. Her sister Selvi and MK Stalin's wife Durga also turned emotional as they left the hospital to proceed to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.
With inputs from Santhosh Mathevan
Police bars public entry inside Kauvery Hospital
The Chennai Police have disallowed general public from entering the Kauvery Hospital in view of the sensitive law and order situation, The Times of India reported. The administration has also announced that the hospital will not take in any fresh patients at the moment. It was not clear whether the family members of other patients undergoing treatment could access the hospital at the moment or not.
Hundreds gather outside Kauvery Hospital as news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health spreads
Hundreds of DMK supporters and party workers have gathered outside the hospital premise since Monday night, when the hospital said that M Karunanidhi's health was extremely critical.
Image Courtesy: Santosh Mathevan
Party cadres inconsolable, several Kalaignar supporters faint outside Kauvery Hospital premise
The party cadres waiting outside the Kauvery Hospital for their leader's health update are inconsolable after the latest medical bulletin stated Karunanidhi's health has suffered a significant decline. According to News 18, some of the anxious DMK supporters have fainted outside the hospital premises, while several others turned emotional on hearing the news.
Doctors say M Karunanidhi's condition extremely critical
According to the latest bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital, the condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi has further declined over the past few hours. The hospital said that despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate.
MTC bus drivers asked to pull off roads and return to depots, say sources
Sources have said that an oral instruction has been issued to all Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai bus drivers to return to the depots and keep off the roads. Many multi-national firms and companies that run offices in Chennai have also asked their staff to return home early.
Tamil Nadu DGP orders all police personnel to report on duty, IGPs tasked to deploy manpower to ensure law and order situtaion
According to a latest official communique, the Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnels across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.
Heavy Police Deployment at Kauvery Hospital
According to a local news channel, Puthiyathalaimurai TV, the administration has ensured heavy police force deployment around the Kauvery Hospital as M Karunanidhi's health remains on the edge. The news channel said that around 300 policemen are concentrated in Kauvery hospital premises to rule out any law and order problems. The DMK cadres have gathered outside the Chennai hospital in huge numbers to get an update on their leader's health.
Doctors say DMK chief 'very critical', maintaining vital organs' functionality a challenge
The panel of doctors treating DMK chief M Karunanidhi said that he remains 'very critical,' The Times of India reported. Karunanidhi has been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital since 29 July. Earlier, the hospital had also said that the maintaining the functionality of Karunanidhi's vital organs remained a challenge for the doctors.
Supporters gather in large numbers outside Kauvery Hospital, pray for Karunanidhi's health
Ever since the news came that DMK chief's health condition was deteriorating, DMK supporters have been gathering in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
Image Courtesy: Santosh Mathevan
Recap: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari visited Karunaidhi in Kauvery Hospital
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital over the weekend. Meanwhile, union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid him a visit on Monday and was received by his son and MK Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran.
Image courtesy: PTI
Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi return to Kauvery Hospital
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
Karunanidhi suffering from severe breathing problem, continues to be critical, say Kauvery Hospital sources
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying.
Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, MK Stalin hold meeting
According News18 Tamil Nadu, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin at the chief minister's residence.
Stalin leaves Kauvery Hospital
DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to local media reports.
Heavy police deployment outside Kauvery Hospital, more than 400 policemen stationed
Police deployment outside the Kauvery Hospital was increased in view of the swelling number of supporters. The DMK cadre thronged the whole of Eldams Road junction at Alwarpet area and over 1200 armed reserve policemen were put on standby, The Indian Express reported. Local channels reported that two Deputy Commissioners and four Assistant Commanders have been put on duty.
Supporters hopeful of DMK chief's recovery, refuse to believe rumours
The DMK cadre was raising slogans 'Ezhundhuvaa thalaiva', but had their emotions under control. 'We are not going to believe any rumour this time. We trust the doctors and our Thalapathi. They will ensure that our Kalaignar's health is saved,' said Arumuga Nainar a cadre from Tirunelveli. Similarly, another cadre said, 'We expect a positive news today. No one can grab the life of our thalaivar Kalaignar.'
In the view of adding more hopes to the party members at the hospital premises, a mammoth flex was hung from the top of TTK Road flyover. The flex read as Karunanidhi's first person account, 'Uyirinum melaana udan pirappe kalangathae nalamudan irukkiren.'
Actor Arjun, Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrive at Kauvery Hospital
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute
VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrives at Kauvery Hospital
Thirumavalavan had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
Rumours on Karunanidhi's deterioating health float on social media, but supporters undeterred
Monday night witnessed a row of rumours posted and forwarded by social media users on Karunanidhi's health. However, the party cadre stayed calm throughout the day on Tuesday, not reacting to various versions of the news floating around.
Some hoaxes which were circulated on Monday night were that DMK's Duraimurugan have had an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also scheduled a visit to Chennai on Tuesday morning.
DMK workers hopeful of Karunanidhi's recovery
"We are sure that our Kalaignar will return home with all good health. During emergency in late 1970's he boldly. Like that, he'll also overcome this medical emergency and will serve for the people again. We are waiting to see him and we will leave this place only after he's discharged from the hospital," said Venkateswari, a DMK worker from Kolathur, Chennai.
Puducherry CM visits Karunanidhi
The Hindu reports Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the DMK veteran at the hospital. After a brief visit, he left.
Get up, come up, get up: Emotional slogans heard outside Chennai hospital
"Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.. (Get up, come up and get up)" continues to echo in Alwarpet, where the Kauvery Hospital is located. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since Monday night, Puthiya Thalaimurai TV reports.
Karunanidhi's health still a cause of worry for family and cadre
Local channels report that Karunanidhi's health has been a cause of worry for the cadre and the DMK chief's family, including party working president MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi are all at the hospital.
GK Vasan wishes Karunanidhi speedy recovery
Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan in Chennai today said that Karunanidhi "has" to return home soon and wished the DMK chief speedy recovery.
Supporters of Karunanidhi gather outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
The supporters of Karunanidhi gathered outisde the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Cadres hopeful Karunanidhi will return home healthy
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
