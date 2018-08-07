Karunanidhi health LATEST updates: According to Kauvery Hospital's latest bulletin, M Karunanidhi's health has declined considerably in the last few hours. The hospital said that it was difficult to maintain the functionality DMK chief's vital organs.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnels across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.

The Kauvery Hospital is expected to release the latest bulletin on DMK chief's health in the next 30 minutes as a sea of DMK cadres wait expectantly outside the hospital premises. The security has also been ramped up, with over 300 police personnel deployed at the institute.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health remains very critical, reports said. Meanwhile, the secuirty has been ramped up inside and around the Kauvery hospital.

DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.

DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin. Earlier, Karunanidhi's son Stalin had left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan has arrived at Kauvery Hospital. He had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended outside the hospital premises.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in critical condition, the doctors have said. The situation outside the Kauvery Hospital in the Alwarpet area is a bit tense as there are rumours floating and the doctors haven't said anything since Monday night. Party working president Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived at the hospital amid heavy security. Reports said that internet access outside the hospital has been restricted.

Reports from Chennai have said that doctors at the Kauvery Hospital have not released any statement on Karunanidhi's health since Monday night. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," hospital statement on Monday night had said.

DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president MK Karunanidhi, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.

The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said, indicating that the next 24 hours could be crucial.

The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.

"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.

Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.

The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.

A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.