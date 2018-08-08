You are here:
Karunanidhi funeral; LIVE updates: Kalaignar's funeral procession to leave Rajaji Hall at 4.30 pm

India FP Staff Aug 08, 2018 13:18:46 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:18 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu govt will not challenge Madras HC's decision in Supreme Court

    We have accepted the Madras HC judgment, will not challenge it: TN Attorney General Vijay Narayan. This followed news reports that quoted sources saying the government was considering moving to the Supreme Court against the high court decision.

    Input by Dhanabalan/101Reporters

  • 13:17 (IST)

    DMK supporters in Coimbatore get head tonsured as mark of respect for Karunanidhi

    DMK supporters got their head tonsured as mark of respect for late DMK leader M Karunanidhi

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Watch: Scuffle between breaks out between police and crowd gathered at Rajaji Hall,

    Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the swelling crowd at Rajaji Hall. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:13 (IST)

    Karunanidhi's coffin arrives at Rajaji Hall, has epitaph written by him

    Karunanidhi's coffin carries the epitaph he penned for himself over three decades ago. "Resting here is a man who worked without rest."

    Image sourced by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:05 (IST)

    Karunanidhi's funeral procession to leave Rajaji Hall at 4:30 pm 

    The funeral procession of M Karunanidhi is expected to leave Rajaji Hall at 4.30 pm and make its way to Anna Memorial.

    Input by Dhanabalan/101Reporters

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit pays his final respects to Karunanidhi

    Tamil Nadu governor Banwari Lal Pirohit paid his last respects to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. 

    Image courtesy: Raj Bhavan

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh writes a letter to MK Stalin condoling Karunanidhi's death

    Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday condoling the passing away of Karunanidhi.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi writes to MK Stalin condoling Karunanidhi's death

    UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to DMK President MK Stalin condoling the passing away of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. "I believe he had full confidence that you would nurture and take forward his legacy," she writes.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    DMK leaders inspect construction work at Marina Beach

    Senior DMK leaders KN Nehru, Duraimurugan and I Periasamy inspect the construction work under progress at Anna Memorial on Marina Beach in Chennai.

    Image sourced by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 12:40 (IST)

    DMK cadre throng Kalaignar memorial site at Marina Beach 

    The law and order situation is getting chaotic at Karunanidhi's burial site at Marina Beach as supporters have thronged the venue in large numbers forcing the police to resort to lathicharge, IndiaToday reported. 

  • 12:28 (IST)

    I was unhappy as the TN govt did not allow Marina beach burial for Karunanidhi: Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Mamata Banerjee says she called Narendra Modi on Tuesday to express disappointment over Tamil Nadu government's denial to bury Karunanidhi's body at Marina Beach in Chennai. TMC leader Derek O'Brien will represent the party at the ex-DMK chief's funeral.

  • Construction for Kalaignar memorial starts at Marina Baeach

    The Madras High Court has given orders for a memorial to be built for Karunanidhi inside the Anna Memorial premises at Marina Beach in Chennai. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:11 (IST)

    Watch: Construction material for Kalaignar memorial arrives at Marina Beach

    Vehicles carrying sand, bricks and other construction materials arrive at the Anna Memorial.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha djourned for the day as mark of respect for Karunanidhi

    Both the houses were adjourned for the day due to the passing away of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:50 (IST)

    Madras High Court approves plan for Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina Beach

    Madras High Court approves the plan for Kalaignar memorial within the premises of Anna Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.

    Sourced by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:49 (IST)

    DMK supporters celebrate at Anna Memorial on Marina Beach

    Supporters celebrate by riding on top of the construction vehicles that have arrived at Anna Memorial on Marina Beach.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:42 (IST)

    Watch: Supporters cheer as work on Karunanidhi's memorial starts at Marina Beach

    Loud cheering outside Anna Memorial as a JCB arrives to begin work on Karunanidhi's memorial.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:39 (IST)

    DMK members arrive at Anna Memorial to see to burial preparations

    A team of DMK party members have arrived at Anna Memorial to work out the logistics of how and where Karunanidhi is to be buried. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:30 (IST)

    In Pics: DMK supporters scale fence to get a glimpse of Karunanidhi's mortal remains at Rajaji Hall

    The crowd of mourners and DMK supporters has started scaling the fence around Rajaji Hall in order to be able to get in to see the mortal remains of Kalaignar.

    Input by Sundar/101Reporters

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Narendra Modi pays his last respects to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. Modi spoke to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying last respects to Kalaignar.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:13 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rajaji Hall 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Chennai's Rajaji Hall where he would pay his last respects to the late DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Madras High Court orders for a memorial to be created for Karunanidhi post his burial at Marina Beach

    DMK's plea for the burial of Kalaignar's body near Anna memorial has been accepted by the Madras High Court. The court further directed Tamil Nadu government to ensure and establish a memorial for M Karunanidhi, said V Kannadasan, DMK's lawyer.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Stalin, Kanimozhi break down as Madras High Court orders for Karunanidhi's at Marina Beach

    MK Stalin was seen crying along with other DMK leaders as the news of the High Court rder allowing for M Karunanidhi's burial at marina Beach came in. There was loud cheering by mourners gathered at the hall. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:00 (IST)

    Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu govt to make space at Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial

    The Tamil Nadu government has been ordered to allocate space for M Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach in Chennai.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:50 (IST)

    Madras High Court allows Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach

    The Madras High Court has allowed Kalaignar M Karunanidhi to be buried near the Anna Memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101 Reporters

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Narendra Modi lands at Chennai Airport, received by CM, deputy CM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Chennai to pay his respects to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

    Image courtesy: ANI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:38 (IST)

    In pics: Sivakumar and Suriya pay respects at Rajaji Hall

    Actors Sivakumar and Suriya pay respects to late Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. 

    Image sourced by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:36 (IST)

    In pics: Rajnikanth's family pays respects at Rajaji Hall

    Rajinikanth, his wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and her husband Dhanush pay their last respects to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai.

    Image sourced by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101 Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:30 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives at Chennai airport, accompanied by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Prime Minister Modi arrives at Chennai airport. He will be taken via helicopter to the INS helipad from where he will proceed by road to Rajaji Hall. He is accompanied by Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:24 (IST)

    This is trial by media: Tamil Nadu govt

    The government lawyers continue to argue that the demand for space in Marina is against the very philosophy of Kalaignar. This is trial by media, they say. Judge S S Sundar questions the government about the direction of their arguments. He says, the government mentioned that there are legal complications to the issue but instead of explaining what these are, the government is making contrary statements.

    Input by Dhanabalan/101Reporters

  • 10:20 (IST)

    RAF deployed near Anna memorial in Marina

    Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna memorial at Marina beach in Chennai. Hearing in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for Karunanidhi is underway at Madras High Court.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    VIPs arrive to pay last tributes to M Karunanidhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (arrival time 10.20 am)
    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (12.45 pm)
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (12.35 pm)
    Kerala Governor Sathasivam (1.30 pm)
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (1.30 pm)
    Kerala leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (1.30 pm)
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
    Ghulam Nabi Azad (12.40 pm)
    Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (12.30 pm)
    Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (10.30 am)
    Former Karanataka CM Veerappa Moily (12.40 pm)
    Former Odisha Finance Minister Shashidhusan Behera (2.05 pm)
    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (2.20 pm)

  • 10:13 (IST)

    I can barely hold back my tears: Kamal Haasan

    Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan arrived at Rajaji Hall to pay homage to Karunanidhi. "I express my condolences. I came to bow down and pay my respects to him. I don't want to comment on the burial issue, I can barely hold back my tears," says Kamal Haasan.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:07 (IST)

    Withdrawal of cases against Marina burials 'stage-managed': Govt lawyer

    Senior government lawyer CS Vaidyanathan condemns the "stage-managed" withdrawal of cases against Marina burials. Advocate S Doraiswamy registers strong objection to the phrase 'stage managed'.

    Input by Dhanabalan/101Reporters

  • 09:51 (IST)

    Was Periyar buried at Marina, asks Tamil Nadu govt lawyer 

    Tamil Nadu government's lawyer accuses DMK of pursuing political agenda by filing this case. "DK Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?" asks the state government lawyer.

  • 09:42 (IST)

    1 crore DMK followers will be upset if Karunanidhi isn't buried at Marina: DMK lawyer tells state govt

    DMK's lawyer says, "There are 1 crore DMK followers in Tamil Nadu out of 7 crore population of the state. They'll be offended if burial land is not allotted for Karunanidhi at Marina beach. You (Tamil Nadu government) have announced state mourning, why not give land for burial? There's no prohibition under central government protocol to allot land at Marina beach for former chief ministers."

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Flimsy reasons given by government lawyers

    ​ DMK's lawyer says "Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life & soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial."

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:05 (IST)

    Security beefed up at Anna Memorial

    Security has tightened at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach. The public is not being allowed into the memorial and the police have cordoned off the entrance.

    Input by Guna/101Reporters

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Govt lawyers cite Karunanidhi's example when he didn't allot land for ex-CM Janaki Ramachandran

    Tamil Nadu governmnet says in its counter affidavit that late DMK chief Karunanidhi himself didn't allot land for former chief minister Janaki Ramachandran after understanding the protocol manual when Karunanidhi was the chief minister.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:02 (IST)

    Decision on burial need not be delivered on emergency basis, say govt lawyers

    The government lawyers argued that the decision about the burial need not be delivered today on an emergency basis. However, the court can decide to deliver the judgment whenever it pleases, they said. The judges intervened to say under the circumstances it is not possible to delay the judgement any longer and it will have to be arrived at soon.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 08:57 (IST)

    Acting Chief Justice records submissions

    Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice records in his order, submissions made by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi in his affidavit seeking burial land at Marina beach for Karunanidhi.

  • 08:47 (IST)

    Over 130 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at Rajaji Hall

  • 08:47 (IST)

    VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan pays last respects to Karunanidhi

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:41 (IST)

    Madras High Court assures speedy decision

    Based on the response filed by the lawyers representing Tamil Nadu government and taking in consideration "the truth of the situation", the court will deliver a speedy decision, the Madras High Court has said.

    Right now, the judges are studying if the responses filed by the government meet demands of the petition filed by the DMK lawyers last night.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 08:39 (IST)

    HC dismisses petitions

    Madras High Court dismisses petitions filed by Traffic Ramaswamy, K Balu and Duraisamy challenging construction of memorials at Marina beach. 

  • 08:34 (IST)

    Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy pays last respects to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall

  • 08:33 (IST)

    Your infectious passion for Tamizh will stay with us: AR Rahman

  • 08:31 (IST)

    Traffic Ramaswamy files memorandum that he has no objection to Karunanidhi's burial in Marina

    Madras High Court directs Traffic Ramaswamy’s lawyer to file memorandum that he has no objection to bury Karunanidhi’s body at Marina beach. Lawyer submits the memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:30 (IST)

    Courts cannot interfere in the state's decision: Govt lawyers tell Madras HC bench

    Government lawyers argue that the courts cannot interfere in the state's decision in this regard. They cite the case of former chief minister K Kamaraj who isn't buried at Marina.

    Input by Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

  • 08:29 (IST)

    Litigant withdraw case, say no objection to Marina burial

    All five petitions filed against the allocation of burial space at Marina have been withdrawn by the litigants

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 13:18 PM

