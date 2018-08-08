Karunanidhi burial Latest Updates: The Madras High Court on Wednesday assured speedy decision in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu government's lawyer says, "DMK is pursuing political agenda by filing this case. DK Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?'
The High Court dismissed all pending petitions challenging burials on the Marina Beach in Chennai as it resumed hearing on a petition by the DMK seeking allotment of space at the famous beach for laying to rest its leader M Karunanidhi. The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar dismissed the petitions, including one by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, when it resumed hearing this morning.
"You (Tamil government) have announced state mourning, why not give land for burial?" DMK lawyer asked the state government. There's no prohibition under central government protocol to allot land at Marina beach for ex-chief ministers.
Tamil Nadu government in its counter affidavit says that DMK chief Karunanidhi himself didn't allot land for former chief minister Janaki Ramachandran after understanding the protocol manual when Karunanidhi was the chief minister. DMK's lawyer says "Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life and soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial."
The Tamil Nadu government lawyers said that the decision about the burial need not be delivered today on an emergency basis. However, the court can decide to deliver the judgment whenever it pleases, they said. The judges intervened to say under the circumstances it is not possible to delay the judgement any longer and it will have to be arrived at soon.
All five petitions filed against the allocation of burial space at Marina have been withdrawn by the litigants. Government lawyers argue that the courts cannot interfere in the state's decision in this regard. They cite the case of former chief minister K Kamaraj who isn't buried at Marina.
Government lawyers are arguing that two acres of land for a memorial has been allocated in Guindy's Gandhi Mandapam in accordance with union government laws. Karunanidhi will be buried with full state honours.
Additional Advocate General Arvindh Pandian and senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan have arrived at the Madras High Court.
National politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are expected to arrive in Chennai to pay their last respect to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall. Other chief ministers Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu, Oommen Chandy, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to arrive to pay homage to the DMK chief.
As leaders of Tamil Nadu make beeline to pay homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, thousand of Kalaignar supporters have been raising slogans, "Marina venu (We want Marina)", demanding that the DMK chief be laid to rest just like other political stalwarts of the state. Reports have said that Tamil Nadu is on high alert.
AIADMK's rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran was the first to pay homage to Karunanidhi. "I don’t want to comment on giving space to Kalaignar at Marina. This is not the time for politics. Karunanidhi is a tall leader. It would not be appropriate to comment on it, since, the Madras High Court has seized of the matter at 8 am. I hope things will be fine," Dhinakaran told reporters.
Actor Rajinikanth reached Rajaji Hall to pay his last respects to DMK chief Karunanidhi. Rajinikanth, who arrived later on Tuesday, had failed to get past the massive crowd outside the residence and enter the residence. Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi’s residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.
Reports said that the mortal remains of Karunanidhi has left the CIT Colony home for Rajaji Hall where thousands await their leader's last journey. DMK supporters who are present in hordes at Rajaji Hall said that they were confident that the Madras High Court will allow them to bury their Kalaignar at the Marina Beach in Chennai.
Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri, DMK leader A Raja and TTV Dhinakaran arrived at Rajaji Hall, reports said.
Within minutes of Karunanidhi's death, a huge row erupted after the state's AIADMK government rejected the demand of the DMK, its long-standing political rival in state politics, for land on the famed sands of the Marina beach where he could be buried. The Madras High Court will decide at 8 am whether the DMK chief be laid to rest along with other political stalwarts like Annadurai and MGR.
As the clamour to give DMK chief M Karunanidhi a burial at the Marina grew, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan tweeted in support of Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina beach and said, "When Anna was alive, it was Kalaignar and MGR as two brothers who worked hard to strengthen the party. It is only just that all three are allowed to rest nearby. It is sad, that people who came into the party after MGR do not possess that noble quality. Had MGR been alive and Kalaignar had passed away, MGR would have made Kalaignar to rest next to Anna."
Leading politicians have supported the DMK claim. "AIADMK is playing petty politics," DMK supporters told reporters outside the CIT Colony home of the late DMK supremo.
The Madras High Court has adjourned hearing on a DMK plea to allot space on the Marina beach for burial of party leader M Karunanidhi who breathed his last on Tuesday at a Chennai hospital. The hearing is likely to begin at 8 am on Wednesday and the verdict is expected by 8.30 am.
The DMK moved the court hours after the Tamil Nadu government announced its inability to allot burial space on the Marina beach citing legal hurdles. In a special late night hearing before the first bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar, the counsel for DMK questioned the government's legal ground for not allotting space for burying Karunanidhi at the Marina beach.
Hearing the matter, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh adjourned it to 8 am. The DMK argued that there was no legal impediment to allotting space within the memorial of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai on the beachfront.
Senior counsel for the state government, making their submissions, said they would get instructions and file a counter in the morning. In his observations, the acting chief justice told the government counsel that "every minute of delay" may cause problems to the government and asked if it was prepared to handle it.
He also said Karunandihi was among the tallest leaders of the country and asked what was the problem in allotting a burial site for him at the Marina. While the special hearing was held at the acting chief justice's residence here, the matter, which was adjourned, will be heard at the court in the morning.
Advocate G Doraisamy (Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam) and PMK advocate K Balu submitted before the bench that they were withdrawing their petitions against construction of a memorial for Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina beach.
This will remove legal hurdles for the government allowing a site for Karunanidhi, they told reporters later. Counsel for DMK P Wilson and Saravanan had earlier gone to the residence of the acting Chief Justice and sought permission to move an urgent motion.
The acting chief justice directed them to serve notice on the advocate general, saying he would hear the case at 10.30 pm at his residence. Earlier, DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina.
A government statement said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications."
Hence, the government is prepared to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj, it said.
As thousands await Karunanidhi's mortal remains at Rajaji Hall in Chennai, reports said that DMK chief's son Alagiri and DMK leader A Raja, accused in the 2G scam who recently got acquitted, have reached Rajaji Hall.
RAF deployed near Anna memorial in Marina
Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna memorial at Marina beach in Chennai. Hearing in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for Karunanidhi is underway at Madras High Court.
VIPs arrive to pay last tributes to M Karunanidhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (arrival time 10.20 am)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (12.45 pm)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (12.35 pm)
Kerala Governor Sathasivam (1.30 pm)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (1.30 pm)
Kerala leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (1.30 pm)
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Ghulam Nabi Azad (12.40 pm)
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (12.30 pm)
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (10.30 am)
Former Karanataka CM Veerappa Moily (12.40 pm)
Former Odisha Finance Minister Shashidhusan Behera (2.05 pm)
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (2.20 pm)
I can barely hold back my tears: Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan arrived at Rajaji Hall to pay homage to Karunanidhi. "I express my condolences. I came to bow down and pay my respects to him. I don't want to comment on the burial issue, I can barely hold back my tears," says Kamal Haasan.
Withdrawal of cases against Marina burials 'stage-managed': Govt lawyer
Senior government lawyer CS Vaidyanathan condemns the "stage-managed" withdrawal of cases against Marina burials. Advocate S Doraiswamy registers strong objection to the phrase 'stage managed'.
Was Periyar buried at Marina, asks Tamil Nadu govt lawyer
Tamil Nadu government's lawyer accuses DMK of pursuing political agenda by filing this case. "DK Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?" asks the state government lawyer.
1 crore DMK followers will be upset if Karunanidhi isn't buried at Marina: DMK lawyer tells state govt
DMK's lawyer says, "There are 1 crore DMK followers in Tamil Nadu out of 7 crore population of the state. They'll be offended if burial land is not allotted for Karunanidhi at Marina beach. You (Tamil Nadu government) have announced state mourning, why not give land for burial? There's no prohibition under central government protocol to allot land at Marina beach for former chief ministers."
Flimsy reasons given by government lawyers
DMK's lawyer says "Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life & soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial."
Security beefed up at Anna Memorial
Security has tightened at the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach. The public is not being allowed into the memorial and the police have cordoned off the entrance.
Govt lawyers cite Karunanidhi's example when he didn't allot land for ex-CM Janaki Ramachandran
Tamil Nadu governmnet says in its counter affidavit that late DMK chief Karunanidhi himself didn't allot land for former chief minister Janaki Ramachandran after understanding the protocol manual when Karunanidhi was the chief minister.
Decision on burial need not be delivered on emergency basis, say govt lawyers
The government lawyers argued that the decision about the burial need not be delivered today on an emergency basis. However, the court can decide to deliver the judgment whenever it pleases, they said. The judges intervened to say under the circumstances it is not possible to delay the judgement any longer and it will have to be arrived at soon.
Acting Chief Justice records submissions
Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice records in his order, submissions made by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi in his affidavit seeking burial land at Marina beach for Karunanidhi.
Over 130 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed at Rajaji Hall
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan pays last respects to Karunanidhi
Madras High Court assures speedy decision
Based on the response filed by the lawyers representing Tamil Nadu government and taking in consideration "the truth of the situation", the court will deliver a speedy decision, the Madras High Court has said.
Right now, the judges are studying if the responses filed by the government meet demands of the petition filed by the DMK lawyers last night.
HC dismisses petitions
Madras High Court dismisses petitions filed by Traffic Ramaswamy, K Balu and Duraisamy challenging construction of memorials at Marina beach.
Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy pays last respects to Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall
Your infectious passion for Tamizh will stay with us: AR Rahman
Traffic Ramaswamy files memorandum that he has no objection to Karunanidhi's burial in Marina
Madras High Court directs Traffic Ramaswamy’s lawyer to file memorandum that he has no objection to bury Karunanidhi’s body at Marina beach. Lawyer submits the memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice.
Courts cannot interfere in the state's decision: Govt lawyers tell Madras HC bench
Government lawyers argue that the courts cannot interfere in the state's decision in this regard. They cite the case of former chief minister K Kamaraj who isn't buried at Marina.
Litigant withdraw case, say no objection to Marina burial
All five petitions filed against the allocation of burial space at Marina have been withdrawn by the litigants
Traffic Ramaswamy has no objections to Karunanidhi given burial space at Marina, lawyers argue
Lawyer of petitioner Traffic Ramaswamy says, "We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi". Acting Chief Justice tells the lawyer to withdraw the case.
TN govt Counsel with battery of DMK lawyers present at Court 1 of Madras HC
Tamil Nadu government counsel CS Vaidyanathan, AAGs PH Arvindh Pandian and SR Rajagopal are at Court 1 of the Madras High Court, along with NR Elango and a battery of DMK lawyers.
Hearing in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi begins
The hearing in Madras High Court has begun. Government lawyers are arguing that two acres of land for a memorial has been allocated in Guindy's Gandhi Mandapam in accordance with union government laws. Karunanidhi will be buried with full state honours.
Tamil Nadu government has also filed its counter affidavit in the case.
Police presence around Marina Beach intensified
As the Madras High Court verdict will decide whether Karunanidhi will be buried at the Marina Beach, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified security around the area.
Advocates arrive at Madras High Court
Additional Advocate General Arvindh Pandian and senior lawyer C S Vaidyanathan have arrived at the Madras High Court. Hearing set to begin soon.
Judges on their way to Madras High Court to hear Karunanidhi burial row
The Madras High Court hearing will begin at 8 am sharp. The judges are on their way their way to the high court premises
Watch: Rajnikanth and Dhanush arrive at Rajaji Hall to pay their last respects to Karunanidhi
Hearing on Karunanidhi burial row to begin shortly in Madras High Court
The Madras High Court on Wednesday morning at 8 am would decide on the DMK's plea against Tamil Nadu's government's decision to deny burial of the party president M Karunanidhi's body at Marina Beach.
Hearing the plea late Tuesday night, the court directed the state government and the Chennai Corporation to file their replies and adjourned the case to Wednesday morning 8 am.
In pictures: Three tall leaders of south Indian politics Karunanidhi, Periyar and Anna Durai
Seen here together are M Karunanidhi, Periyar and Anna Durai, famous leaders of the Dravidian movement.
Burial Row: Madras HC to resume hearing at 8 am
The Madras High Court will resume hearing a plea seeking burial space at Marina beach. The hearing was adjourned to 8 am this morning. The government, which has opposed the move, has allotted space at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy. Earlier on Tuesday, Karunanidhi's children and DMK leaders MK Stalin, MK Alagiri and MK Kanimozhi had visited Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and requested their father to be buried near Anna Samadhi, the memorial of C N Anna durai. The CM, however, refused to grant them permission.
Karunanidhi's body at Rajaji Hall: EPS, OPS pay homage
Chief Minister E Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Pannerselvam paid their last respect to Karunanidhi. Palaniswami was accompanied by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai, Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, AIADMK MLA D Jayakumar and other AIADMK members.
We want Marina, scream thousands of Karunanidhi supporters
As leaders of Tamil Nadu make beeline to pay homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, thousand of Kalaignar supporters have been raising slogans, "Marina venu (We want Marina)", demanding that the DMK chief be laid to rest just like other political stalwarts of the state.
No time for politics, says TTV on Marina Beach burial row
According to The Hindu, AIADMK's rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran was the first to pay homage to Karunanidhi. "I don’t want to comment on giving space to Kalaignar at Marina. This is not the time for politics. Karunanidhi is a tall leader. It would not be appropriate to comment on it, since, the Madras High Court has seized of the matter at 8 am. I hope things will be fine," Dhinakaran was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Mortal remains of Karunanidhi wrapped in Tricolour at Chennai's Rajaji Hall
Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and Chidambaram expected at the funeral
"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," Modi said in a series of tweets.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to condole Karunanidhi's death.
"Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight," he said on Twitter.
Both Modi and Rahul, besides a host of other leaders are expected to arrive in Chennai today to pay their last respects to the departed doyen of Tamil Nadu politics.
Rajinikanth, Dhanush pay last respects to Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall
Karunanidhi's death marks formal end to Dravidian ideology
Srinivasa Prasad in a Firstpost editorial says:
"At a time when Jayalalithaa unleashed vengeful madness on political foes and the media, Karunanidhi had a sane voice and a cool wit that left smiles on a million faces. The vacuum that Queen Bee’s death left behind has only doubled with the exit of King Kong. But Karunanidhi can smile even in death. The December 2016 demise of his sworn rival was not only shrouded in controversy but even left her legacy in shatters, with EPS, OPS and many hopeless people claiming credit for it. But Karunanidhi has a ready political inheritor in Stalin, even if that in no way lessens the void that follows his departure. What the new political entrants Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth can or will do in the aftermath of the exit of the last giant of Tamil politics is still an imponderable. It's reasonably safe to presume that the death of the titan may potentially begin a churn in the voters’ minds and radically change electoral choices in a politically volatile state which swears by sub-regional loyalties and mawkish sentiments."
Only just if Anna, MGR and Kalaignar are allowed to rest nearby: Kamal Haasan
Politicians and actors came out in support of DMK's demand that Karunanidhi be buried at the Marina beach where political stalwarts like Annadurai and MGR were laid to rest. Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa was buried at the Marina Beach too.
Defending DMK's claim, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted and said, "When Anna was alive, it was Kalaignar and MGR as two brothers who worked hard to strengthen the party. It is only just that all three are allowed to rest nearby. It is sad, that people who came into the party after MGR do not possess that noble quality. Had MGR been alive and Kalaignar had passed away, MGR would have made Kalaignar to rest next to Anna."
DMK chief 'saw cinema as medium for reform'
Firstpost editorial says, "MGR was the first actor to really become a mass hero, primarily through the scripts written by Karunanidhi. He was always projected as a virtuous do-gooder who stands with the downtrodden, loves his mother, has family values and upholds women's rights. MGR never endorsed alcohol in any of his films, which created an aura around him. This got DMK the all-important vote bank of women. The image of a Tamil mass hero has changed with times, but the MGR formula still rules, as seen by the success of Rajinikanth and later of Vijay and Ajith."
Karunanidhi's mortal remains reach Rajaji Hall
Son Alagiri and DMK leader A Raja reach Rajaji Hall
As thousands await Karunanidhi's mortal remains at Rajaji Hall in Chennai, reports said that DMK chief's son Alagiri and DMK leader A Raja, accused in the 2G scam who recently got acquitted, have reached Rajaji Hall.