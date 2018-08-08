Karunanidhi death; LATEST updates: Hours after former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away at a Chennai hospital on Tuesday, a huge controversy erupted over Kalaignar's final resting place.
The Tamil Nadu government rejected the request that was made by Karunanidhi’s political heir MK Stalin - to grant him a burial and a memorial on the Marina beach - creating a furore among DMK supporters and setting the stage for a courtroom battle.
The DMK moved the Madras High Court against the government's decision on Tuesday night and Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh held a special hearing at midnight in his residence.
According to latest reports, body of DMK chief Karunanidhi has been moved out of the Gopalapuram residence to his CIT colony home, which also happens to be his daughter and DMK MP Kanimozhi's home.
A sea of DMK supporters that had thronged outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai broke open the gates and entered the premise to pay their last respects. Except for a minor scuffle, the situation was calm and the crowd was peaceful.
"Wherever you had travelled in the past, you've always left after letting us know. This time why did you leave us without a notice? Where did you go, our leader? The one who is blended with my emotions, blood, thoughts, hearts and body.." Stalin wrote in an emotive poem that he shared on his Twitter page.
The controversy over the burial site for DMK chief M Karunanidhi has reached the Madras High Court. A two-judge bench has started hearing the case at the acting chief justice's residence in Chennai. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram.
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami is holding a meeting with state's advocate general at his residence. Meanwhile, the DMK's legal team has already arrived at Chief Justice's residence in Chennai. A late-night legal drama is expected to unfold as the state government has denied space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, a move which was challenged by the DMK.
The DMK chief's body has arrived at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. However, people swarmed around the Ambulance to catch a glimpse of their leader. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and make way for the body to be taken inside.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rajinikanth have come out in support of the DMK in seeking a burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The Tamil Nadu government had denied the space citing legal restrictions and had instead offered 2 acres land in Guindi.
Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Huluvadi G Ramesh has agreed to hear a plea seeking space for Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina beach on an urgent basis at 10:30 pm.
The ambulance carrying body of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi has left from Kauvery Hospital for his residence in Gopalapuram. The body will be kept there till 1 am when only family and close friends will be allowed to pay respects.
After Tamil Nadu government announced that it could not allocate space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, the veteran leader's party has announced that it will move Madras High Court on Wednesday to seek space for his memorial.
DMK supporters sit in protest at Ranipet against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's body to be buried at Marina beach. The government has cited legal restrictions in granting the permission and has instead offered two acres of space near Guindy. AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and DMK founder Annadurai's memorials are built at Marina Beach.
DMK's working president MK Stalin has released a statement on his father's death expressing his sorrow. He also urged the DMK supporters to maintain their calm and support the state agencies to maintain law and order situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chennai on Wednesday to pay his last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
M Karunanidhi's body will be taken to his daughter Kanimozhi's home at Chennai's CIT colony first. His mortal remains will then be shifted to the family's Gopalapuram home and finally to Rajaji Hall where the public will be allowed to pay their final respects.
DMK patriarch and senior leader M Karunanidhi passed away at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was 94-years-old.
The state police has been kept on high alert and all security personnel across the state have been called in for immediate mobilisation. The state's fire and rescue officials have also been asked to stay alert.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in Chennai at around 9.30 pm tonight as the health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi continues to decline. She will meet the family members at their Gopalapuram residence.
M Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi teared up as she arrived at Kauvery Hospital. Her sister Selvi and MK Stalin's wife Durga also turned emotional as they left the hospital to proceed to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.
The Tamil Nadu police is on high alert and police personnel across the state have been ordered to report on duty. The administration has also ordered the TASMAC shops to down shutters by 6pm and several offices are also sending their employees home early.
According to Kauvery Hospital's latest bulletin, M Karunanidhi's health has declined considerably in the last few hours. The hospital said that it was difficult to maintain the functionality DMK chief's vital organs.
The Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnel across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.
The Kauvery Hospital is expected to release the latest bulletin on DMK chief's health in the next 30 minutes as a sea of DMK cadres wait expectantly outside the hospital premises. The security has also been ramped up, with over 300 police personnel deployed at the institute.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health remains very critical, reports said. Meanwhile, the secuirty has been ramped up inside and around the Kauvery hospital.
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin. Earlier, Karunanidhi's son Stalin had left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan has arrived at Kauvery Hospital. He had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended outside the hospital premises.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in critical condition, the doctors have said. The situation outside the Kauvery Hospital in the Alwarpet area is a bit tense as there are rumours floating and the doctors haven't said anything since Monday night. Party working president Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived at the hospital amid heavy security. Reports said that internet access outside the hospital has been restricted.
Reports from Chennai have said that doctors at the Kauvery Hospital have not released any statement on Karunanidhi's health since Monday night. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," hospital statement on Monday night had said.
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president MK Karunanidhi, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said, indicating that the next 24 hours could be crucial.
The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.
"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.
Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.
The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.
A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.
Rajinikanth had to return without seeing Karunanidhi's body
As M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Monday evening, a number of politicians, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rajinikanth, dropped by at the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch to pay their respects. While Banerjee managed to meet Stalin and others while paying her tributes to the Kalaignar, Rajinikanth, who arrived later, failed to get past the massive crowd outside the residence and enter the residence. Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi's residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.
Karunanidhi's body reaches Kanimozhi's home
Ambulance carrying former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi's mortal remains arrives at Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony.
Verdict on Marina burial row expected at 8.30 am
Tamil Nadu government lawyers had initially asked for time until 10.30 am on Wednesday to prepare for the case. The Acting Chief Justice declined the request. The court will be reconvened at 8 am at the judge's residence and the hearing will resume then. The judgment will be delivered immediately after the hearing at around 8.30 am.
Mourners throng Kanimozhi's home
Mourners thronged MP Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony where Kalaignar's body is bring brought to next. The motorcade has reportedly already left Gopalapuram.
Karunanidhi's body moved to his CIT Colony home
Late DMK chief Karunanidhi's body was shifted out of his Gopalapuram residence to the CIT colony home. According to reports, Karunanidhi's body will soon be taken to Rajaji Hall.
Should thambi be allowed to rest her Anna... we should be hopeful, says Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan addressed reporters at the Chennai airport. He says, "Kalaignar's death is sad for me as an artist and also as a new politician. Shall we be optimistic that they would let 'thambi' (brother) rest near Anna? It's an emotional issue. It's a tradition and there's nothing wrong in people demanding a place for their leader at Marina. I am sure there be a fair decision on this."
Foreign dignitaries pay tribute to Karunanidhi
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena mourned the death of Karunanidhi. "I am deeply saddened by the death of former Chief Minister and senior political leader Karunanidhi," he said in a tweet, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party cadres.
Mamata Banerjee says Karunanidhi's death great loss to the nation
Speaking to the press at Chennai airport, Mamata Banerjee said that Karunanidhi's death is a great loss to the nation. Expressing her condolences to his family, DMK members, and the Tamil people, she said that she had been on her way to Chennai to check on his health and the news of his death was a shock to her.
'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader': MK Stalin pens emotional poem for Karunanidhi
"Wherever you had travelled in the past, you've always left after letting us know. This time why did you leave us without a notice? Where did you go, our leader? The one who is blended with my emotions, blood, thoughts, hearts and body.." Stalin wrote in an emotive poem that he shared on his Twitter page.
The poem was captioned 'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader'.
The poem was captioned 'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader'.
Withdrew petition against Jaya memorial on Marina Beach as TN govt was playing politics on it, says M Duraisamy
Advocate S Duraisamy, who had filed a PIL against the construction of a memorial for J Jayalalithaa at Marina, has withdrawn the petition. He said, "My petition had nothing to do with the issue of space for Karunanidhi. But since the government was using my petition as an excuse to deny space, I have decided to withdraw the petition."
Justice SS Sundar, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to hear DMK's petition
A two-judge bench, comprising of Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice SS Sundar, will hear the DMK's urgent petition demanding a burial spot for M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach shortly, News18 reported.
The petition was filed by DMK organising secratary RS Bharathi.
E Palaniswami holds meet with state advocate general over DMK's plea
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami is holding a meeting with state's advocate general at his residence. Meanwhile, the DMK's legal team has already arrived at Chief Justice's residence in Chennai. A late-night legal drama is expected to unfold as the state government has denied space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, a move which was challenged by the DMK.
Rahul Gandhi supports DMK's demand for burial space at Marina Beach
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and actor and politician, Rajinikanth have come out in support of the DMK in seeking a burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The Tamil Nadu government had denied the space citing legal restrictions and had instead offered 2 acres land in Guindi.
Earlier, Congress' GHulam Nabi Azad had also spoken in support of the DMK's demand. "The Tamil Nadu government should not play politics. On such occasions, the government and parties should rise above politics. Kalaignar should be given his due. He deserves rightful place even after his demise," Azad said.
Police resorts to lathi-charge outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence
The DMK chief's body has arrived at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. However, people swarmed around the Ambulance to catch a glimpse of their leader. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and make way for the body to be taken inside.
Ambulance carrying Kalaignar's body took over one hour to reach Gopalapuram
The ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's body took over one hour to reach his Gopalapuram residence as the vehicle was surrounded by an overwhelming crowd.
The body will be kept at the Gopalapuram home until 1 am after which it will be moved to Kanimozhi's CIT Colony residence. Only close friends and family will be allowed to pay their respects during this time.
Later, at 3 am, the body will be moved to Chennai's Rajaji Hall and the venue will be open for the public from 4 am onwards.
Central govt to accord full state funeral to Karunanidhi
Veteran Dravidian leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place tomorrow in Chennai. The Government of India will observe state mourning across the country tomorrow and there will be no official entertainment during the day, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
'Anna's brother should rest beside him': Kalaignar's supporters demand space for his burial at Marina Beach
The DMK supporters, who just lost their tallest leader, are up in arms against the AIADMK-led state government over getting space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach.
Hundreds of DMK cadre gathered outside the hospital as news of his death spread, and many of them could be heard chanting,"We want Marina," The News Minute reported. The emotional supporters said that they will not accept any other place for Karunanidhi's burial, as Anna's brother (referring to DMK founder CN Annadurai) must lie next to him at Marina Beach.
National Flag to fly at half-mast tomorrow in Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu
The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the National Flag will fly at half-mast tomorrow in New Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu as a mark of respect to M Karunanidhi.
Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted to express his condolence on the demise of DMK patriarch's death. "Kalaignar Karunanidhi was a seasoned leader who dedicated himself in service to the poor and needy. He was a powerful voice of the marginalised section of our society. India mourns his demise," he had said.
DMK supporters arrive at birthplace of Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam
DMK supporters have gathered to pay their respects at the house where Karunanidhi was born, in Nagapattinam's Thirukuvalai.
Chennai Airport asks travellers to plan commute to airport according to traffic restrictions in city
The Chennai Airport has issued a statement stating that as per security notice issued by state police, there are traffic restrictions in Chennai. The statement advised passengers who fly in and out of Chennai Airport to plan their mode of travel to avoid delays and inconvenience.
Puducherry govt announces state holiday tomorrow
Puducherry government has declared a holiday tomorrow and has announced a three-day mourning following the demise of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
Ambulance carrying M Karunanidhi's body leaves Kauvery Hospital for his Gopalapuram home
Ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's mortal remains left from Kauvery Hospital and his enroute his Gopalapuram residence. A huge crowd of party supporters has gathered on sidewalks of the road leading to Karunanidhi's home. An emotional party worker yelled "Come back, Kalaignar", as M Karunanidhi's body makes its way from the hospital to his home for the last time.
DMK moves Madras HC seeking space for Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach, petition to be heard at 10.30 pm
After Tamil Nadu government announced that it could not allocate space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, the DMK moved Madras High Court to seeking space for his memorial next to DMK founder Annadurai's resting place.
Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Huluvadi G Ramesh has agreed to hear the plea on an urgent basis at 10:30 pm.
Police lathi-charges DMK workers outside Kauvery hospital
The Chennai police resorted to lathi-charge after DMK cadres started protesting against the denial of burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The emotionally charged cadres turned violent and the police used some force to disperse the huge crowd that had gathered outside the hospital.
Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Karunanidhi memorial turns into political flashpoint as Tamil Nadu govt denies burial space at Marina beach
The Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach has become the latest flashpoint. DMK members protested at Ranipet and outside the Kauvery Hospital demanding a memorial to DMK founder Annadurai's memorial at city's Marina Beach.
DMK workers protest against denial of burial space at Marina Beach
DMK supporters sit in protest at Ranipet against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's body to be buried at Marina beach. The government has cited legal restrictions in granting the permission and has instead offered two acres of space near Guindy. AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and DMK founder Annadurai's memorials are built at Marina Beach.
DMK workers mourn the party patriarch's death
The DMK workers mourned the death of their party patriarch at the party's office in Coimbatore. At party's Chennai headquarters, the DMK 's crimson flag featuring a rising sun was lowered to half mast as a mark of respect. Outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, the Kalaignar's supporters lit candles to mourn their loss.
Tamil Nadu govt says no space allotted for DMK chief's burial at Marina Beach
The Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has released a statement announcing that no place has been allocated for the burial of Karunanidhi's body at Marina beach. The party had petitioned for space to be granted near Anna Memorial but hadn't received any response to it until today. She has said two other places have been allocated for his memorial.
MK Stalin releases statement, urges DMK supporters to maintain peace
DMK's working president MK Stalin has released a statement on his father's death expressing his sorrow. He also urged the DMK supporters to maintain their calm and support the state agencies to maintain law and order situation.
Two entrances at Rajaji Hall to be opened for general public
A route map of Rajaji Hall indicates all the entry points for VVIPs, VIPs and the general public. The general public will only be allowed to enter the hall through the Anna Salai Periyar statue hospital gate and Swamy Sivanandha Salai.
Party members, close associates gather at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuran residence
Senior DMK members and Karunanidhi's close associates and friends have gathered at the family's Gopalapuram residence to pay their last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
'India has lost a great son': Rahul Gandhi offers condolence on M Karunanidhi's death
Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. He said that India has lost a great sons in Kalaignar, who ruled Tamil Nadu political stage for six decades.
Narendra Modi to reach Chennai tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chennai on Wednesday to pay his last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Preparations underway at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to keep Karunanidhi's body for public viewing
Preparations are underway Chennai's Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi's body will be kept tomorrow for public viewing. The body will be first taken to Kanimozhi's CIT colony home, and later will be shifted to family's Gopalapuram residence. Tomorrow, the body will be moved to Rajaji Hall for people to pay their last respects.
Rajinikanth condoles death of DMK patriarch, says 'today is a black day in my life'
Actor and politician Rajinikanth took to Twitter to condole DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death. He said: "Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my #Kalaignar. I pray for his soul."
E Palaniswami condoles Karunanidhi's death, says Kalaignar's immense contribution to politics, literature unparalleled
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled M Karunanidhi's death and said that Kalaignar's immense contribution, not only to Tamil and national politics but also to Tamil literature and cinema, is unparalleled.
Karnataka state buses to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has shut down all bus services to Tamil Nadu temporarily after the news of M Karunanidhi's death was released.
DMK patriarch's body to be taken to Kanimozhi's CIT colony home in Chennai
DMK Patriarch's body will be taken to his daughter Kanimozhi's home at CIT colony first. His mortal remains will then be shifted to the family's Gopalapuram home and finally to Rajaji Hall where the public will be allowed to pay their final respects.
President Ram Nath Kovind mourns death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi
"Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
Narendra Modi condoles death of DMK patriarch, says nation lost deep-rooted mass leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences to M Karunanidhi's family. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," Modi tweeted.
Police shuts down all roads leading to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence
All roads leading to Kalaignar M Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence have been cordoned off by police and Rapid Action Force personnel. The security forces are not allowing any vehicles to pass without ID checks and the entry to the family residence is being restricted to VIPs and the residents of the area.
DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister passes away at 94
DMK patriarch and senior leader M Karunanidhi passed away at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was 94-years-old.
Kamal Hassan cancels all appointments in Delhi, rushes back to Chennai
Actor and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Hassan, has reportedly canceled all his appointments for Wednesday in New Delhi and is rushing back to Chennai tonight.
Tamil Nadu on high alert; all security personnel across state called in for immediate mobilisation
The state police has been kept on high alert and all security personnel across the state have been called in for immediate mobilisation. The state's fire and rescue officials have also been asked to stay alert.
State cinemahalls, multiplexes to remain shut for two days
All cinema halls and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu will be shut for the next two days. A Tamil movie Pyaar Prema Kaadhal was set to release on Thursday, however, the production house has said that the release is postponed in view of the declining health of the popular Tamil Nadu leader. It will likely hit screens on Friday.
Security arrangements beefed up outside Kauvery Hospital
The police deployment has been increased at Kauvery Hospital as the crowd outside the hospital continues to increase. The DMK supporters, many of whom have been stationed outside the hospital since last night, are chanting "Get up and come Anna's brother", and have been praying for their leader's health. Many of the people their say that they have wouldn't go back till they see Karunanidhi.
TASMAC shops close down early as M Karunanidhi's health deteriorates
The TASMAC shops in Krishnagiri have already downed their shutters as the government-run liquor outlet company had ordered that all shops should shut down by 6 pm today. The order was issued, keeping in view the law and order situation as DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health deteriorated.
Police deployment increased around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram home as family members, close associates arrive
The security outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence has been ramped up. DMK chief's family members and close associates have started gathering at the Gopalapuram home. MK Stalin's wife Durga, Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi, and his long-time associate and personal secretary Shanmuganathan have arrived here.
Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Chennai at 9:30 pm today
News18 has reported that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will land in Chennai at around 9:30 pm to meet DMK chief M Karunanidhi and his family.
M Karunanidhi's daughters Kanimozhi, Selvi became emotional
M Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi teared up as she arrived at Kauvery Hospital. Her sister Selvi and MK Stalin's wife Durga also turned emotional as they left the hospital to proceed to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.
Police bars public entry inside Kauvery Hospital
The Chennai Police have disallowed general public from entering the Kauvery Hospital in view of the sensitive law and order situation, The Times of India reported. The administration has also announced that the hospital will not take in any fresh patients at the moment. It was not clear whether the family members of other patients undergoing treatment could access the hospital at the moment or not.
Hundreds gather outside Kauvery Hospital as news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health spreads
Hundreds of DMK supporters and party workers have gathered outside the hospital premise since Monday night, when the hospital said that M Karunanidhi's health was extremely critical.
Party cadres inconsolable, several Kalaignar supporters faint outside Kauvery Hospital premise
The party cadres waiting outside the Kauvery Hospital for their leader's health update are inconsolable after the latest medical bulletin stated Karunanidhi's health has suffered a significant decline. According to News 18, some of the anxious DMK supporters have fainted outside the hospital premises, while several others turned emotional on hearing the news.
Doctors say M Karunanidhi's condition extremely critical
According to the latest bulletin released by Kauvery Hospital, the condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi has further declined over the past few hours. The hospital said that despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate.
MTC bus drivers asked to pull off roads and return to depots, say sources
Sources have said that an oral instruction has been issued to all Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai bus drivers to return to the depots and keep off the roads. Many multi-national firms and companies that run offices in Chennai have also asked their staff to return home early.
Tamil Nadu DGP orders all police personnel to report on duty, IGPs tasked to deploy manpower to ensure law and order situtaion
According to a latest official communique, the Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnels across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.
Heavy Police Deployment at Kauvery Hospital
According to a local news channel, Puthiyathalaimurai TV, the administration has ensured heavy police force deployment around the Kauvery Hospital as M Karunanidhi's health remains on the edge. The news channel said that around 300 policemen are concentrated in Kauvery hospital premises to rule out any law and order problems. The DMK cadres have gathered outside the Chennai hospital in huge numbers to get an update on their leader's health.
Doctors say DMK chief 'very critical', maintaining vital organs' functionality a challenge
The panel of doctors treating DMK chief M Karunanidhi said that he remains 'very critical,' The Times of India reported. Karunanidhi has been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of the hospital since 29 July. Earlier, the hospital had also said that the maintaining the functionality of Karunanidhi's vital organs remained a challenge for the doctors.
Supporters gather in large numbers outside Kauvery Hospital, pray for Karunanidhi's health
Ever since the news came that DMK chief's health condition was deteriorating, DMK supporters have been gathering in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
Recap: Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari visited Karunaidhi in Kauvery Hospital
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital over the weekend. Meanwhile, union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid him a visit on Monday and was received by his son and MK Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran.
Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi return to Kauvery Hospital
DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.
Karunanidhi suffering from severe breathing problem, continues to be critical, say Kauvery Hospital sources
DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying.
Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, MK Stalin hold meeting
According News18 Tamil Nadu, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin at the chief minister's residence.
Stalin leaves Kauvery Hospital
DMK leader and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, according to local media reports.
Heavy police deployment outside Kauvery Hospital, more than 400 policemen stationed
Police deployment outside the Kauvery Hospital was increased in view of the swelling number of supporters. The DMK cadre thronged the whole of Eldams Road junction at Alwarpet area and over 1200 armed reserve policemen were put on standby, The Indian Express reported. Local channels reported that two Deputy Commissioners and four Assistant Commanders have been put on duty.
Supporters hopeful of DMK chief's recovery, refuse to believe rumours
The DMK cadre was raising slogans 'Ezhundhuvaa thalaiva', but had their emotions under control. 'We are not going to believe any rumour this time. We trust the doctors and our Thalapathi. They will ensure that our Kalaignar's health is saved,' said Arumuga Nainar a cadre from Tirunelveli. Similarly, another cadre said, 'We expect a positive news today. No one can grab the life of our thalaivar Kalaignar.'
In the view of adding more hopes to the party members at the hospital premises, a mammoth flex was hung from the top of TTK Road flyover. The flex read as Karunanidhi's first person account, 'Uyirinum melaana udan pirappe kalangathae nalamudan irukkiren.'
Actor Arjun, Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrive at Kauvery Hospital
Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute
VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan arrives at Kauvery Hospital
Thirumavalavan had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi.
Rumours on Karunanidhi's deterioating health float on social media, but supporters undeterred
Monday night witnessed a row of rumours posted and forwarded by social media users on Karunanidhi's health. However, the party cadre stayed calm throughout the day on Tuesday, not reacting to various versions of the news floating around.
Some hoaxes which were circulated on Monday night were that DMK's Duraimurugan have had an urgent meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also scheduled a visit to Chennai on Tuesday morning.
DMK workers hopeful of Karunanidhi's recovery
"We are sure that our Kalaignar will return home with all good health. During emergency in late 1970's he boldly. Like that, he'll also overcome this medical emergency and will serve for the people again. We are waiting to see him and we will leave this place only after he's discharged from the hospital," said Venkateswari, a DMK worker from Kolathur, Chennai.
Puducherry CM visits Karunanidhi
The Hindu reports Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the DMK veteran at the hospital. After a brief visit, he left.
Get up, come up, get up: Emotional slogans heard outside Chennai hospital
"Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.. (Get up, come up and get up)" continues to echo in Alwarpet, where the Kauvery Hospital is located. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since Monday night, Puthiya Thalaimurai TV reports.
Karunanidhi's health still a cause of worry for family and cadre
Local channels report that Karunanidhi's health has been a cause of worry for the cadre and the DMK chief's family, including party working president MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi are all at the hospital.
GK Vasan wishes Karunanidhi speedy recovery
Tamil Manila Congress leader GK Vasan in Chennai today said that Karunanidhi "has" to return home soon and wished the DMK chief speedy recovery.
Supporters of Karunanidhi gather outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai
The supporters of Karunanidhi gathered outisde the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Cadres hopeful Karunanidhi will return home healthy
DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.
Rajinikanth had to return without seeing Karunanidhi's body
As M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Monday evening, a number of politicians, including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Rajinikanth, dropped by at the Gopalapuram residence of the DMK patriarch to pay their respects. While Banerjee managed to meet Stalin and others while paying her tributes to the Kalaignar, Rajinikanth, who arrived later, failed to get past the massive crowd outside the residence and enter the residence. Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi’s residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.
Karunanidhi's body reaches Kanimozhi's home
Ambulance carrying former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi's mortal remains arrives at Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony.
Verdict on Marina burial row expected at 8.30 am
Tamil Nadu government lawyers had initially asked for time until 10.30 am on Wednesday to prepare for the case. The Acting Chief Justice declined the request. The court will be reconvened at 8 am at the judge's residence and the hearing will resume then. The judgment will be delivered immediately after the hearing at around 8.30 am.
Mourners throng Kanimozhi's home
Mourners thronged MP Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony where Kalaignar's body is bring brought to next. The motorcade has reportedly already left Gopalapuram.
Karunanidhi's body moved to his CIT Colony home
Late DMK chief Karunanidhi's body was shifted out of his Gopalapuram residence to the CIT colony home. According to reports, Karunanidhi's body will soon be taken to Rajaji Hall.
Should thambi be allowed to rest her Anna... we should be hopeful, says Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan addressed reporters at the Chennai airport. He says, "Kalaignar's death is sad for me as an artist and also as a new politician. Shall we be optimistic that they would let 'thambi' (brother) rest near Anna? It's an emotional issue. It's a tradition and there's nothing wrong in people demanding a place for their leader at Marina. I am sure there be a fair decision on this."
Foreign dignitaries pay tribute to Karunanidhi
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena mourned the death of Karunanidhi. "I am deeply saddened by the death of former Chief Minister and senior political leader Karunanidhi," he said in a tweet, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party cadres.
'Beg to get half the potential you had,' MK Stalin pens stirring poetry on father's demise
"When I was addressing at Tiruvarur in your 95th birthday celebrations, I asked for half of the energy you possess. Now, I beg for half of your potential and the heart of CN Annadurai that you won. Will you give me, my leader?
With that, we will win all your aspirations and make your dreams come true," Stalin wrote.
With that, we will win all your aspirations and make your dreams come true," Stalin wrote.
Mamata Banerjee says Karunanidhi's death great loss to the nation
Speaking to the press at Chennai airport, Mamata Banerjee said that Karunanidhi's death is a great loss to the nation. Expressing her condolences to his family, DMK members, and the Tamil people, she said that she had been on her way to Chennai to check on his health and the news of his death was a shock to her.
Preparations underway at Rajaji Hall ahead of public viewing of M Karunanidhi's remains
'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader': MK Stalin pens emotional poem for Karunanidhi
"Wherever you had travelled in the past, you've always left after letting us know. This time why did you leave us without a notice? Where did you go, our leader? The one who is blended with my emotions, blood, thoughts, hearts and body.." Stalin wrote in an emotive poem that he shared on his Twitter page.
The poem was captioned 'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader'.
The poem was captioned 'Just this once, can I call you 'father', my leader'.
Withdrew petition against Jaya memorial on Marina Beach as TN govt was playing politics on it, says M Duraisamy
Advocate S Duraisamy, who had filed a PIL against the construction of a memorial for J Jayalalithaa at Marina, has withdrawn the petition. He said, "My petition had nothing to do with the issue of space for Karunanidhi. But since the government was using my petition as an excuse to deny space, I have decided to withdraw the petition."
Justice SS Sundar, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to hear DMK's petition
A two-judge bench, comprising of Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice SS Sundar, will hear the DMK's urgent petition demanding a burial spot for M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach shortly, News18 reported.
The petition was filed by DMK organising secratary RS Bharathi.
M Duraisamy arrives at Madras CJ's residence to withdraw his petition against memorial in Marina
M Duraisamy, who had earlier filed a petition in Madras High Court against any further construction at the Marina beach, has arrived at the Madras High Court's Acting Chief Justice's residence. Speaking to News18, Duraisamy said, "If you carry out any construction work in a coastal zone then it harms the environment. Therefore, when they built Jayalalithaa's memorial, I objected to it. However, Anna Samadhi is not in the coastal zone. It is the banks of the Cooum river and it is already there and has been declared a monument."
"I want to present myself in front of the Chief Justice and tell him that I'm withdrawing my case because the Tamil Nadu government is using my petition to do politics, and I do not want that to happen. Kalaignar should be buried next to the Anna Samadhi," he added.
Rajinikanth arrives at Gopalapuram: Reports
Actor and politician Rajinikanth has arrived at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence to pay his respects to the late leader.
Tamil Nadu government, give space at Marina for Karunanidhi: DMK workers in Rameswaram
Mamata Banerjee meets Karunanidhi's family
Heated exchange reported between lawyers and judge's staff
Only Additional Advocate Generals Arvindh Pandian and SR Rajagopal have been allowed inside Justice Ramesh's home. Other lawyers who have been denied permission to enter the judge's chamber have started a heated exchange with the judge's staff.
Karunanidhi's eldest son arrives at Gopalapuram
Karunanidhi's eldest son MK Muthu arrived at Gopalapuram.
Karunanidhi burial hearing: Additional advocate general arrives at judge's residence
SR Rajagopal, Additional Advocate General, arrived at the residence of Huluvadi G Ramesh. Hearing is yet to begin.
Nation, Tamil people have lost colossus: P Chidambaram
Mamata Banerjee reaches Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram: Reports
E Palaniswami holds meet with state advocate general over DMK's plea
Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami is holding a meeting with state's advocate general at his residence. Meanwhile, the DMK's legal team has already arrived at Chief Justice's residence in Chennai. A late-night legal drama is expected to unfold as the state government has denied space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, a move which was challenged by the DMK.
Rahul Gandhi supports DMK's demand for burial space at Marina Beach
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and actor and politician, Rajinikanth have come out in support of the DMK in seeking a burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The Tamil Nadu government had denied the space citing legal restrictions and had instead offered 2 acres land in Guindi.
Earlier, Congress' GHulam Nabi Azad had also spoken in support of the DMK's demand. "The Tamil Nadu government should not play politics. On such occasions, the government and parties should rise above politics. Kalaignar should be given his due. He deserves rightful place even after his demise," Azad said.
Police resorts to lathi-charge outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence
The DMK chief's body has arrived at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. However, people swarmed around the Ambulance to catch a glimpse of their leader. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and make way for the body to be taken inside.
Ambulance carrying Kalaignar's body took over one hour to reach Gopalapuram
The ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's body took over one hour to reach his Gopalapuram residence as the vehicle was surrounded by an overwhelming crowd.
The body will be kept at the Gopalapuram home until 1 am after which it will be moved to Kanimozhi's CIT Colony residence. Only close friends and family will be allowed to pay their respects during this time.
Later, at 3 am, the body will be moved to Chennai's Rajaji Hall and the venue will be open for the public from 4 am onwards.
Central govt to accord full state funeral to Karunanidhi
Veteran Dravidian leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place tomorrow in Chennai. The Government of India will observe state mourning across the country tomorrow and there will be no official entertainment during the day, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
Rajinikanth supports DMK's demand to bury Karunanidhi at Marina Beach
'Anna's brother should rest beside him': Kalaignar's supporters demand space for his burial at Marina Beach
The DMK supporters, who just lost their tallest leader, are up in arms against the AIADMK-led state government over getting space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach.
Hundreds of DMK cadre gathered outside the hospital as news of his death spread, and many of them could be heard chanting,"We want Marina," The News Minute reported. The emotional supporters said that they will not accept any other place for Karunanidhi's burial, as Anna's brother (referring to DMK founder CN Annadurai) must lie next to him at Marina Beach.
National Flag to fly at half-mast tomorrow in Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu
The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the National Flag will fly at half-mast tomorrow in New Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu as a mark of respect to M Karunanidhi.
Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had tweeted to express his condolence on the demise of DMK patriarch's death. "Kalaignar Karunanidhi was a seasoned leader who dedicated himself in service to the poor and needy. He was a powerful voice of the marginalised section of our society. India mourns his demise," he had said.
DMK supporters arrive at birthplace of Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam
DMK supporters have gathered to pay their respects at the house where Karunanidhi was born, in Nagapattinam's Thirukuvalai.
Chennai Airport asks travellers to plan commute to airport according to traffic restrictions in city
The Chennai Airport has issued a statement stating that as per security notice issued by state police, there are traffic restrictions in Chennai. The statement advised passengers who fly in and out of Chennai Airport to plan their mode of travel to avoid delays and inconvenience.
Puducherry govt announces state holiday tomorrow
Puducherry government has declared a holiday tomorrow and has announced a three-day mourning following the demise of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
Ambulance carrying M Karunanidhi's body leaves Kauvery Hospital for his Gopalapuram home
Ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's mortal remains left from Kauvery Hospital and his enroute his Gopalapuram residence. A huge crowd of party supporters has gathered on sidewalks of the road leading to Karunanidhi's home. An emotional party worker yelled "Come back, Kalaignar", as M Karunanidhi's body makes its way from the hospital to his home for the last time.
DMK moves Madras HC seeking space for Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach, petition to be heard at 10.30 pm
After Tamil Nadu government announced that it could not allocate space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, the DMK moved
Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Huluvadi G Ramesh has agreed to hear the plea on an urgent basis at 10:30 pm.
Police lathi-charges DMK workers outside Kauvery hospital
The Chennai police resorted to lathi-charge after DMK cadres started protesting against the denial of burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The emotionally charged cadres turned violent and the police used some force to disperse the huge crowd that had gathered outside the hospital.
Karunanidhi memorial turns into political flashpoint as Tamil Nadu govt denies burial space at Marina beach
The Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach has become the latest flashpoint. DMK members protested at Ranipet and outside the Kauvery Hospital demanding a memorial to DMK founder Annadurai's memorial at city's Marina Beach.
DMK workers protest against denial of burial space at Marina Beach
DMK supporters sit in protest at Ranipet against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's body to be buried at Marina beach. The government has cited legal restrictions in granting the permission and has instead offered two acres of space near Guindy. AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and DMK founder Annadurai's memorials are built at Marina Beach.
DMK workers mourn the party patriarch's death
The DMK workers mourned the death of their party patriarch at the party's office in Coimbatore. At party's Chennai headquarters, the DMK 's crimson flag featuring a rising sun was lowered to half mast as a mark of respect. Outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, the Kalaignar's supporters lit candles to mourn their loss.
Tamil Nadu govt says no space allotted for DMK chief's burial at Marina Beach
The Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has released a statement announcing that no place has been allocated for the burial of Karunanidhi's body at Marina beach. The party had petitioned for space to be granted near Anna Memorial but hadn't received any response to it until today. She has said two other places have been allocated for his memorial.
MK Stalin releases statement, urges DMK supporters to maintain peace
DMK's working president MK Stalin has released a statement on his father's death expressing his sorrow. He also urged the DMK supporters to maintain their calm and support the state agencies to maintain law and order situation.
Two entrances at Rajaji Hall to be opened for general public
A route map of Rajaji Hall indicates all the entry points for VVIPs, VIPs and the general public. The general public will only be allowed to enter the hall through the Anna Salai Periyar statue hospital gate and Swamy Sivanandha Salai.
Party members, close associates gather at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuran residence
Senior DMK members and Karunanidhi's close associates and friends have gathered at the family's Gopalapuram residence to pay their last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
'India has lost a great son': Rahul Gandhi offers condolence on M Karunanidhi's death
Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. He said that India has lost a great sons in Kalaignar, who ruled Tamil Nadu political stage for six decades.
Narendra Modi to reach Chennai tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chennai on Wednesday to pay his last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
E Palaniswami condoles M Karunanidhi's death
"It is saddening to know about the demise of M Karunanidhi . The DMK chief was someone who had contributed to the fields of politics,cinema and literature." Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami said in a statement.
Preparations underway at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to keep Karunanidhi's body for public viewing
Preparations are underway Chennai's Rajaji Hall, where Karunanidhi's body will be kept tomorrow for public viewing. The body will be first taken to Kanimozhi's CIT colony home, and later will be shifted to family's Gopalapuram residence. Tomorrow, the body will be moved to Rajaji Hall for people to pay their last respects.
Rajinikanth condoles death of DMK patriarch, says 'today is a black day in my life'
Actor and politician Rajinikanth took to Twitter to condole DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death. He said: "Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my #Kalaignar. I pray for his soul."
E Palaniswami condoles Karunanidhi's death, says Kalaignar's immense contribution to politics, literature unparalleled
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled M Karunanidhi's death and said that Kalaignar's immense contribution, not only to Tamil and national politics but also to Tamil literature and cinema, is unparalleled.
Karnataka state buses to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has shut down all bus services to Tamil Nadu temporarily after the news of M Karunanidhi's death was released.