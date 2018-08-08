Karunanidhi death; LATEST updates: According to latest reports, body of DMK chief Karunanidhi has been moved out of the Gopalapuram residence to his CIT colony home. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing on DMK's urgent petition, seeking order to allow Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, till 8 am. The decision was taken after the Tamil Nadu government sought more time to prepare their case.

A sea of DMK supporters that had thronged outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai broke open the gates and entered the premise to pay their last respects. Except for a minor scuffle, the situation was calm and the crowd was peaceful.

"Wherever you had travelled in the past, you've always left after letting us know. This time why did you leave us without a notice? Where did you go, our leader? The one who is blended with my emotions, blood, thoughts, hearts and body.." Stalin wrote in an emotive poem that he shared on his Twitter page.

The controversy over the burial site for DMK chief M Karunanidhi has reached the Madras High Court. A two-judge bench has started hearing the case at the acting chief justice's residence in Chennai.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram.

Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami is holding a meeting with state's advocate general at his residence. Meanwhile, the DMK's legal team has already arrived at Chief Justice's residence in Chennai. A late-night legal drama is expected to unfold as the state government has denied space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, a move which was challenged by the DMK.

The DMK chief's body has arrived at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. However, people swarmed around the Ambulance to catch a glimpse of their leader. The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and make way for the body to be taken inside.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Rajinikanth have come out in support of the DMK in seeking a burial space for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. The Tamil Nadu government had denied the space citing legal restrictions and had instead offered 2 acres land in Guindi.

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Huluvadi G Ramesh has agreed to hear a plea seeking space for Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina beach on an urgent basis at 10:30 pm.

The ambulance carrying body of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi has left from Kauvery Hospital for his residence in Gopalapuram. The body will be kept there till 1 am when only family and close friends will be allowed to pay respects.

After Tamil Nadu government announced that it could not allocate space for Karunanidhi's burial at Marina Beach, the veteran leader's party has announced that it will move Madras High Court on Wednesday to seek space for his memorial.

DMK supporters sit in protest at Ranipet against the Tamil Nadu government's decision to not allow Karunanidhi's body to be buried at Marina beach. The government has cited legal restrictions in granting the permission and has instead offered two acres of space near Guindy. AIADMK leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and DMK founder Annadurai's memorials are built at Marina Beach.

DMK's working president MK Stalin has released a statement on his father's death expressing his sorrow. He also urged the DMK supporters to maintain their calm and support the state agencies to maintain law and order situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Chennai on Wednesday to pay his last respects to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

M Karunanidhi's body will be taken to his daughter Kanimozhi's home at Chennai's CIT colony first. His mortal remains will then be shifted to the family's Gopalapuram home and finally to Rajaji Hall where the public will be allowed to pay their final respects.

DMK patriarch and senior leader M Karunanidhi passed away at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was 94-years-old.

The state police has been kept on high alert and all security personnel across the state have been called in for immediate mobilisation. The state's fire and rescue officials have also been asked to stay alert.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in Chennai at around 9.30 pm tonight as the health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi continues to decline. She will meet the family members at their Gopalapuram residence.

M Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi teared up as she arrived at Kauvery Hospital. Her sister Selvi and MK Stalin's wife Durga also turned emotional as they left the hospital to proceed to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.

The Tamil Nadu police is on high alert and police personnel across the state have been ordered to report on duty. The administration has also ordered the TASMAC shops to down shutters by 6pm and several offices are also sending their employees home early.

According to Kauvery Hospital's latest bulletin, M Karunanidhi's health has declined considerably in the last few hours. The hospital said that it was difficult to maintain the functionality DMK chief's vital organs.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy General of Police has ordered all personnel across all cities and districts to report immediately to their respective Superintendent of Police. The Zonal IGPs have been advised to further deploy manpower as per the required security challenges that may arise in the state.

The Kauvery Hospital is expected to release the latest bulletin on DMK chief's health in the next 30 minutes as a sea of DMK cadres wait expectantly outside the hospital premises. The security has also been ramped up, with over 300 police personnel deployed at the institute.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health remains very critical, reports said. Meanwhile, the secuirty has been ramped up inside and around the Kauvery hospital.

DMK leaders MK Stalin, Alagiri and Kanimozhi have returned to Kauvery hospital in Chennai after meeting chief minister E Palaniswami at his residence, The News Minute reported.

DMK chief Karunanidhi is suffering from severe breathing problem and his health continues to remain at risk, New18 Tamil Nadu quoted sources at Kauvery Hospital as saying. Meanwhile, a meeting is underway in Chennai between chief minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin. Earlier, Karunanidhi's son Stalin had left from the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

Actor Arjun and politicians Kongu Eswaran and K Veeramani arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health, reported The News Minute. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan has arrived at Kauvery Hospital. He had also visited Kauvery Hospital last week and enquired about the health of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended outside the hospital premises.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in critical condition, the doctors have said. The situation outside the Kauvery Hospital in the Alwarpet area is a bit tense as there are rumours floating and the doctors haven't said anything since Monday night. Party working president Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi arrived at the hospital amid heavy security. Reports said that internet access outside the hospital has been restricted.

Reports from Chennai have said that doctors at the Kauvery Hospital have not released any statement on Karunanidhi's health since Monday night. "There has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments," hospital statement on Monday night had said.

DMK cadres are hopeful that their party president MK Karunanidhi, even after being pushed to a critical health condition on Monday night, will bounce back to good health soon. The members of DMK gathered outside Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet were neither extremely depressed nor happy, but they believe their leader would soon return home.

The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said, indicating that the next 24 hours could be crucial.

The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said.

"His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release.

Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure, which stabilised following medical intervention.

The hospital had, however, said on July 31 that an extended stay could be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.

A host of dignitaries and political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have visited the hospital over the last few days to inquire about the condition of the DMK veteran.