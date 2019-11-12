Kartik Purnima 2019: Significance of Dev Deepawali and rituals performed to celebrate this auspicious day

Celebrated on the fifteenth day in the month of Kartik in the lunar calendar, Kartik Purnima is an auspicious day for the Hindu and the Jain community. Known by different names like Tripuri Purnima and Tripurari Purnima and Dev Deepawali, the day is widely observed in different parts of India. This year the festival falls on 12 November.

Significance of Kartik Purnima

Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima borrows its name from Tripurari-the enemy of the demon Tripurasura. Shiva in his form as Tripurantaka killed the demon Tripurasura on this day. The killing of the demon and destruction of his cities by Shiva led to overjoyed gods who declared the day as a festival of illuminations. This legend also explains why the day is called Dev-Diwali—the Diwali of the gods. Kartik Purnima is also the birthday of Matsya, god Vishnu's fish-incarnation.

Rituals performed on this day

On this day, devotees go to the rivers to take the ritualistic bath or Nadi Snaan. People also pray to Lord Shiva and observe a day long fast. Devotees also follow a tradition of performing Rudra abhishekam of Lord Shiva, by bathing him in milk and honey.

Hindus consider Kartik Purnima to be one of the most auspicious days for performing the Satya Narayana Swamy Vrat.

Jains, on this day, visit Palitana a Jain pilgrimage centre. There are also those who go to the foothills of Shatrunjay hills of Palitana taluka and this journey is considered to be auspicious.