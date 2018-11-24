Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan invites Sushma Swaraj, Amarinder Singh, Navjot Sidhu to attend groundbreaking ceremony

Islamabad: Pakistan has invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to visit the country to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday.

A long-pending demand of the Sikh community to build a religious corridor linking India's border district of Gurdaspur with a historic gurudwara in Pakistan may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities on the Pakistan side on 28 November.

Apart from Swaraj, Qureshi also invited Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to the ceremony.

"On behalf of Pakistan, I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj , Capt Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder & Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at #Kartarpura on 28 Nov, 2018," Qureshi tweeted.

India's Cabinet had cleared a proposal on Thursday to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.