Karol Bagh fire: License holder of Arpit Palace Hotel Shardendu Goel arrested; 17 killed in last week's blaze

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested Shardendu Goel, the license holder of Hotel Arpit Palace where a massive fire killed 17 people last week, officials said Tuesday.

Goel is being produced at the Tis Hazari court and police will seek his remand, Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said. His brother Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested from Delhi airport on Saturday when he landed from Qatar.

This is the fourth arrest in the case. Earlier, the hotel's general manager and receptionist were arrested in connection with the incident. A look out circular (LOC) was issued against Rakesh and Shardendu.

The hotel's general manager Rajender and manager Vikas were arrested on 12 February for culpable homicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said. At that time, Shardendu was absconding.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the spot of the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of all those who lost their lives. The deceased included women and children and people from Myanmar, who were staying at Hotel Arpit Palace.

Many tried jumping off the burning building even as fire blocked the wooden corridors, making it difficult to exit from the building.

