Karnataka: Three Muslim youth assault two ‘RSS workers’

Shivamogga (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, three muslim youth in Shivamogga district allegedly assaulted two men with stones for supporting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The incident occurred on Monday and the accused were arrested on Tuesday evening.

The arrested men were identified as Tanveer, Azhar and Faraz, said Shivamogga Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar.

One of the victims, Prakash, said, “I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came & attacked me with stones and called me ‘RSS goon’ among other things. I don’t belong to any organisation or have any past issues with them.

The 3 suddenly came & attacked me.”

He further added that there were two more men who perpetrated the deadly attack on him.

Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar said they all came on 2 bikes, passed comments against one Praveen at around 11 pm in Seegehatti, later, they dropped the 4th & 5th accused somewhere, went to Bharmappa Nagar Road and pelted stones at Prakash.

“The motive was retaliation. Praveen and Prakash made comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago,” SP added.

Earlier this week, Shivamogga police filed an FIR against slain Bajrang Dal leader Harsha’s sister and 10 others for vandalising the car of a Muslim man.

An FIR filed in the case states, Ashwini and ten others came on bikes, shouted “Jai Shri Ram” and damaged Syed Parvez’s car. The incident took place on Saturday, October 22

The Muslim men who were arrested retaliated for the vandalism by pelting stones.

