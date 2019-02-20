Karnataka TET answer key 2018 released: Check schooleducation.kar.nic.in. to download OMR sheet, raise objections

The Karnataka Examination Authority on Tuesday released the answer keys of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2018 on its official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka TET answer key 2018 is available for both Paper I and Paper II.

The candidates who had appeared in the Karnataka TET written exam can now download the Karnataka TET answer key 2018 and can also raise any complaint in the objection window against the answer key.

In case anyone has an objection to any given answer, as published in the answer key, they can log into the portal using the same link as above and flag their concerns. The candidates who are raising an objection will need to enter their Application Number and date of birth in order to log in.

The objection window for Karnataka TET Answer Key 2018 opened on Tuesday at 5.30 pm and will shut by 4 pm on 25 February, 2019. Any objection to the answer key may be submitted through online mode only, and along with genuine supporting documents.

The OMR sheets of each candidates are also uploaded on the website. Candidates after downloading their OMR sheet can check and verify their responses with the given Key Answers. They should download the OMR sheet and upload its copy on the website, in case they have any objections to the solved answer key.

Here is a step by step process to raise objections:

Visit the official website of School Education, Karnataka, ie schooleducation.kar.nic.in; or directly click on this link

On the website homepage, click on the link that says ‘raise objections for TET answer key; or click on the direct link given above

When a new page opens, candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth in the given slots

Click on submit

Be sure to raise your objection before 4 pm on 25 February, 2019

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.