Karnataka teacher suspended for Facebook post criticising Siddaramaiah, Congress’ freebies

A government school teacher in Karnataka was suspended from service following allegations of criticising the newly-formed Siddaramaiah government and the policies of the Congress party in the state.

Shanthamurthy MG, who is a teacher at the Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga district’s Hosadurga, expressed his grievances against the newly-elected government’s policies and its distribution of freebies in a Facebook post recently.

In the social media post, he wrote about the increasing debt that Karnataka had incurred during the tenures of different chief ministers. Shanthamurthy’s Facebook post read, “What else can you do without giving freebies?”

He elaborated on the accumulated debt under various chief ministers, stating, “Debt during the tenure of former CMs — S M Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore, and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crore.”

The teacher, in the post, also alleged a significant increase in loans from 1999 to 2013, covering the period from Krishna to Shettar, which amounted to Rs 71,331 crore. He claimed that the debt skyrocketed to Rs 2,42,000 crore during Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure between 2013 and 2018. The teacher’s post further implied that this surge in debt made it convenient for the government to announce freebies.

Soon after he posted his opinion on social media, his suspension order was issued by Field Education Officer L Jayappa, who stated that Shanthamurthy had violated government service rules by criticising the government.

“Shantamurthy, violated government service rules by mentioning the debts incurred during the previous governments while Siddaramaiah was taking oath as the new chief minister on Saturday,” read the suspension order.

Chitradurga Deputy Director of Public Instruction K Ravishankar Reddy \confirmed the suspension, citing the violation of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966. Section 10 of this act specifically forbids employees from openly criticising the government.

