Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: SSLC supplementary result to be declared soon, check kseeb.kar.nic.in for details

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to release the results for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 soon. Although, an official date of result declaration is yet to be announced, an official of the board has confirmed to NDTV that the new update regarding the result declaration date will be released through media for the general public.

Once declared, the results will be made available on official websites of the Karnataka Board at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The SSLC supplementary examinations were held from 21 June to 28 June, 2019. The students who had failed in a subject or two in the SSLC exams had appeared for supplementary examinations.

Steps to check and download the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Karnataka SSLC supplementary

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in details

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5: Your SSLC supplementary result will appear on the page.

In Karnataka SSLC exams this year, out of the total 8,41,666 who appeared for the exam, at least 8, 25,468 students qualified for higher studies. The SSLC results for academic year 2018-2019 were released on 30 April this year.

