Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 expected to release today; check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

India FP Staff Jul 19, 2018 11:20:08 IST

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 today. The results can be checked on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in .

Representational image. AFP

According to The Times of India, The results will also be sent to the students who have passed the exam, via SMS today. The result will be made available to students at schools on 20 July.

Here is how to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination results 2018

— Go to the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

— Click on the notification for 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results'.

— Enter the relevant details and click on 'submit'.

— Download the same and take a print out for further reference

The notification regarding scanned copy and revaluation and re-totalling of marks for March and June 2018 examinations has also been released.

As many as 40.69 percent of students who appeared for SSLC supplementary exam have passed in the exam conducted in June 2018. Out of 2,08,151 students who appeared for the exam, 84,701 students have passed, according to The Times of India.

The results of the SSLC main examination was released on 7 May this year and the pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 was 71.93 percent.


Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 11:20 AM

