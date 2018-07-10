Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results 2018 expected to be released soon; check karresults.nic.in for updates

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to release the result of Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination this week, according to media reports. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on karresults.nic.in.

The board has not yet announced an official date for the results of the SSLC supplementary examination. According to News18, SSLC supplementary result is generally released in the second week of July.

The examination was conducted from 21 June to 28 June, 2018 and almost 1 lakh candidates appeared for the same.

Here is how to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination results 2018, once released

— Go to the official website karresults.nic.in.

— Click on the notification for 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results'.

— Enter the relevant details and click on 'submit'.

— Download the same and take a print out for further reference

The results of the SSLC main examination was released on 7 May this year and the pass percentage for Karnataka SSLC Result 2018 is 71.93 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.