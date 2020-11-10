Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020: KSEEB declares scores for Class 10 at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Students who have applied for revaluation of their Karnataka Board Class 10 marks can also check their results alternatively at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) revaluation result 2020 has been declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). Students can check their score, total and qualifying status at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

As per Jagran Josh, students will be required to enter their registration number to check their score in the Class 10 revaluation result 2020.

The revaluation process was opened for students who were not satisfied with their marks in Karnataka Board Class 10 examination 2020.

Steps to check and download Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website- kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions, "SSLC Examination Revaluation Result September-2020."

Step 3: On a new page, enter your registration number correctly as mentioned in your hall ticket.

Step 4: Tap on View Your Result button.

Step 5: The Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name, roll number, marks, total, qualifying status before downloading and taking a print out.

Click here for the direct link to download the Karnataka SSLC revaluation result 2020.

The KSEEB declared the Karnataka SSLC result 2020 in August. The overall pass percentage this year was 71.8 percent. Of the 8,11,050 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exam this year, 5,82,316 have qualified.

The pass percentage witnessed a drop of nearly two percent from 2019's 73.7 percent.