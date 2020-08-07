Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB to declare Class 10 scores soon; steps to check results via SMS

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 | The Karnataka board will declare results of Class 10 exams for over eight lakh students on Friday

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 | The much-awaited Karnataka Class 10 board exam results is expected to be announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board today (Friday, 7 August, 2020) on official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in, reports said.

Though the board has not confirmed the date or time of the result, a report in the NDTV said that the result will be announced today.

As it has been observed in the past, the official websites may become slow or fail to load as a result of heavy online traffic due to students rushing to check their scores.

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Students should type – KSEEB10 ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive their scores on their mobile phones via SMS.

Students can later download their marksheet using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

Earlier, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had told news agency PTI that SSLC result will be announced by the first week of August, however, there has been no official confirmation of the date and time of the result.

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​