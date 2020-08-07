Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: Alternative ways to check Class 10 scores if official website is down

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 | Students can their scores either via SMS if internet connectivity is slow or alternative platforms like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 results today (Friday, 7 August 2020), reports said.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores online at kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. The board, however, has not confirmed the date and time of the result.

According to reports, over 8 lakh students, who appeared in the exam will be checking their scores once the result is announced.

As it has been seen in the past, students may face issues with accessing the official websites due to heavy traffic or poor internet connectivity. In such a situation, students should not worry and try alternative ways to check their results.

Students can their scores either via SMS if internet connectivity is slow or alternative platforms like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log on to examresults.net

Step 2: Click on the link which reads "Karnataka Secondary Education Board Exam Results 2020 - Karnataka Examination Results 2020" on the homepage or click on Karnataka in the list of the states

Step 3: In the state page, look for the link which says "Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exam"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Karnataka SSLC Examination 2020 result

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Karnataka in the list of the states or type the URL karnataka.indiaresults.com on your browser and press Enter.

Step 3: Search for the link that says "Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board" with "Karnataka SSLC (10th) Results 2020" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC (10th) Results 2020 via SMS

To check KSEEB Class 10th 2020 result via SMS, students are required to send an SMS in the format KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER to 56263. The result will be delivered on their phone in the form of an SMS.

How to check results on official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login details such as roll number or hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and take a printout

The SSLC exams, which were slated to be held from 27 March to 9 April, had to be postponed due to coroanvirus and and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July. The examination for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) was held on 18 June.

Last year, the results were announced on 30 April.

According to a NDTV report, 8,48,203 students appeared for the exams at 2,879 centres across the state. The exams were conducted following procedures such as thermal screening of candidates and allowing one student per bench.

About KSEEB

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus and granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​