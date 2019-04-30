Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB to declare 10th results shortly; Class 10 board exam scores expected at 10 am

SSLC result 2019 Karnataka Date and Time latest updates: According to results.gov.in, the Karanaka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the SSLC Class 10 results at 10 am today (30 April).
Earlier, Director V Sumangala has said the board may announce the results in the first week of May.
The result will be available on the website of the school education board — www.kseeb.kar.nic.in — and www.karresults.nic.in. The results will be announced next day in schools affiliated with the secondary school board.
Candidates who appeared for the SSLC Class 10 exam, which was conducted between 21 March and 4 April, can check their scores on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students are advised to keep checking the official website to get latest updates on result announcements.
Steps to check your Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results for 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Select 'SSLC result' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet and keep a print out
This year, the board moved to the digital mode from having details of students updated manually. All State board schools across Karnataka updated the information of over 1 crore students onto the student tracking system (STS), which was implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka), The Times of India reported.
In case there are any discrepancies in the marksheets, students should contact their school or the dedicated student helpline launched by KSEEB.
Students dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. The board will announce the date for re-evaluation process after declaring the Class 10 results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will reflect in the updated marksheets.30
Last year, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 examination was 71.93 percent with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent.
The Karnataka SSLC results were declared on 7 May last year. In 2018, 71.93 percent students cleared the exam, which was 4 percent higher than the performance of students in 2016.
Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. KSEEB held the exam from 21 March to 4 April.
KSEEB is expected to declare the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results at 10 am today. Students can check karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on 7 May. The overall pass percentage was 71.93 percent.
Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC Class 10 exams. KSEEB held the exam from 21 March to 4 April.
KSEEB is expected to declare the Karnataka Class 10 SSLC results at 10 am today. Students can check karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.
