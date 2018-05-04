You are here:
Karnataka SSLC 2018 results likely to be declared on 7 May; check your score at karresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 04, 2018 15:51:31 IST

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is likely to release the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 for Class 10 on 7 May, according to media reports. Candidates can check the results at — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

According to The Indian Express, a meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday to decide the exact date and time of the results. About 8.35 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams.

A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 percent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board, the report added.

According to NDTV, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam was concluded on 6 April 2018. The exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state.

The NDTV report also quoted state Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait saying that starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and the second PU exams.

According to News18, here are the steps to check the Karnataka SSLC results:

1) Log on to official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

2) Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2018.

3) Enter your roll number in the fields provided.

4) Click to submit.

5) Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2018 and take a print for future reference.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 15:51 PM

