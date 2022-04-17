Karnataka social media post row: 'Don't take law into your hands', says CM Bommai

Speaking to media persons before participating in the BJP State Executive meeting he was responding to questions from the media on the Hubballi incidents

Vijayanagar: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned all the organisations which try to foment trouble in the state by saying that no one should dare to take the law into their hands and added that State government would not tolerate that.

A large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

"No one should dare to take the law into their hands. The State government would not tolerate that. The law would take its course," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned all the organisations which try to foment trouble after the incident on Sunday.

"The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop," Bommai said.

"In Hubballi yesterday, some elements took the law into their hands. Though the police had arrested the person who had posted a Whatsapp message, some people assembled in front of a police station and incited trouble. Some policemen too were injured in the incident. Later, a stone-pelting incident happened in some parts of old Hubballi which is an unpardonable crime," Bommai said.

