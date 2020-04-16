You are here:
Karnataka sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases; toll reaches 13, a total of 313 infected

India Press Trust of India Apr 16, 2020 14:28:45 IST

Bengaluru: A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, the Health Department said on Thursday.

The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was COVID-19 positive was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital Bengaluru.

Representational image. Image by HenkieTenk from Pixabay.

He was on ventilator support since 10 April and died on 15 April, it said. According to the mid-day situation report by the department, 34 new positive cases have been reported since last evening to this noon.

"Till date 313 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges," it said.

Among 34 patients newly tested positive, 22 are contacts of patients already tested positive, five are with travel history to Delhi (repeat test), three are linked to pharma company in Mysuru.

While contact history of three is being traced, one is with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Four out of 34 new cases are children (below 18), one of them is a one-and-half-year old baby girl. Of the 34 new cases, 17 are from Belagavi district, seven from Vijayapara.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 14:28:45 IST

