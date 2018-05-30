Karnataka rains LIVE updates: South west monsoon is likely to set into coastal Karnataka on Wednesday. Congresss MLA from Mangaluru UT Khader has attributed the flash floods to the failure of Mangaluru city corporation. He said, "In many parts of the city, the storm water drains have been blocked due to the faulty construction and encroachment."
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in an early morning teleconference with the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, has assured relief to the coastal areas on a war footing. He has said in a press release issued on Wednesday that the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to Mangaluru and Udupi with equipments.
The India Meteorological Department in its forecast for the next three days has sent out a warning for coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka and Goa till 1 of June.
Tropical cyclone Mekunu hit coastal parts of Karnataka on Tuesday, flooding Mangaluru and Udupi, reports said. Strong winds uprooted trees and blew light structures off their hinges in several towns and villages in coastal Karnataka. Earlier, the Met office had issued a warning regarding cyclone 'Mekunu' for Maharashtra-Goa coast. It had said that the cyclone will intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe one in subsequent 24 hours.
Amid heavy downpour in parts of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to officials and directed them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas. The heavy rain in coastal Karnataka was due to well-marked low pressure over the south-east Arabian Sea, off the coast of Karnataka and north Kerala, and also due to the onset of monsoon in Kerala, the weather office has said.
Heavy downpour lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the third day today, inundating low-lying areas and flooding roads, disrupting traffic and throwing life out of gear.
"I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," Modi said in a tweet.
The Home Ministry said it has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and is rushing additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist the local administration in handling rescue and relief operations.
10:09 (IST)
South west monsoon likely to set into coastal region of state today
According to the revenue and disaster management department, the south west monsoon is likely to set into coastal Karnataka on Wednesday. The Kanara region of Karnataka comprises three coastal districts, namely Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district and Uttara Kannada. Moderate to heavy widespread rainfall is expected in the coastal and Malenadu region. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated places.
09:40 (IST)
Applicants who couldn't visit Mangaluru Passport office due to rains can 'walk-in anytime'
Regional Passport Ofiice, Bengaluru has allowed passport applicants who could not attend at Passport Seva Kendra in Mangaluru on Tuesday to walk-in anytime. "Applicants at POPSK (Post Office Passport Seva Kendra) Udupi can reschedule their appointments as per their convenience. Such applicants would be attended to on priority," it said on Twitter.
09:28 (IST)
NDRF team reaches Mangaluru, MCC to inspect drains in city
The National Disaster Relief Force team which was rushed to assist in the rescue operations has reached Mangaluru, reported Bangalore Mirror. The deputy commissioner has directed the engineering staff of the Mangalore City Council to inspect all drains in the city.
09:14 (IST)
Stay indoors, says Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Suniel Shetty urges people to share emergency numbers
Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pooja Hegde, and Suniel Shetty took to Twitter over the news of floods in parts of Karnataka. "Just saw some visuals sent by my cousins who live in Mangalore..Hope the situation gets better. Please stay indoors," Shilpa Shetty said.
Suniel Shetty said that it "breaks my heart to see my hometown going through this ordeal". " All my prayers for my city of love and for its people! Please please share these emergency numbers with as many as you can! The least one can do from such distance," he tweeted.
08:54 (IST)
Monsoon arrived in Kerala three days before schedule
The India Meteorological Department had said that the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Tuesday, three days before its scheduled arrival. The onset of monsoon over the state marks the commencement of the rainy season in India. 1 June is the official onset date for arrival of monsoon in the country. According to News18, it takes more than a month-and-half for the monsoon to set in all states in the entire country.
08:33 (IST)
Three dead in Mangaluru and Udupi floods
The heavy rains in parts of Karnataka have claimed three lives so far, According to The Hindu, a schoolgirl was washed away in an overflowing drain near Padubidri, while fire personnel retrieved 60-year-old Mohini's body after floods buried her under the debris of a compound wall in Mangaluru. Sheela Nalke died after she was struck by lightning at her home at 3 am in Karkala taluk in Udupi district.
08:22 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy takes stock of the situation in Mangalore
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, in an early morning teleconference with the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, has assured relief to the coastal areas on a war footing. He has said in a press release issued on Wednesday that the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to Mangaluru and Udupi with equipments. The team will arrive in Mangaluru by mid morning on Wednesday.
08:11 (IST)
SDRF, Civil Defence teams in Mangaluru in view of flash floods
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence and other teams with sufficient rescue equipment rushed to Mangaluru to provide rescue services in the affected areas due to the torrential rains on Tuesday.
08:09 (IST)
IMD's warning for Goa, coastal and interior Karnataka till 1 June
The India Meteorological Department in its forecast for the next three days has sent out a warning for coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka and Goa till 1 of June.
08:07 (IST)
Congress MLA UT Khader blames Mangalore City Council for flash floods
Congresss MLA from Mangaluru UT Khader has attributed the flash floods to the failure of Mangaluru city corporation. He said, "In many parts of the city, the storm water drains have been blocked due to the faulty construction and encroachment. They have not been desilted during the summer. I know my own party Congress in is power in Mangalore City Council but this is much beyond politics. One person has died and so much damage has been done to the public property."
07:53 (IST)
Fire officials rescue ten children from Mangaluru school
Ten children were rescued from a school in Kudroli by the fire crew late Tuesday evening. Over 110 houses were flooded in various parts of Mangaluru, including Kottara, Urva, Brahmarakootlu, Ashoknagar and Bondel. Shops in the city central area were also flooded.
07:52 (IST)
Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple near Mangaluru fully engulfed by the swollen Nandini river
Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple at Kateel near Mangaluru has been fully engulfed by the swollen Nandini river due to the heavy rains. The temple which used to be busy right from the morning to late evening had only 10 percent visitors on Tuesday. This photo taken at 4 pm on Tuesday shows the river in its full capacity.
07:49 (IST)
Watch: Ankle deep water in Mangalore railway station on Tuesday evening
07:45 (IST)
Train services affected in Mangaluru
Four trains departed Mangaluru by delay of over four hours due to a landslide near the railway line in city.
07:34 (IST)
Karnataka floods due to Cylcone Mekunu
Tropical cyclone Mekunu hit coastal parts of Karnataka on Tuesday, flooding Mangaluru and Udupi, reports said. Strong winds uprooted trees and blew light structures off their hinges in several towns and villages in coastal Karnataka. Earlier, the Met office had issued a warning regarding cyclone 'Mekunu' for Maharashtra-Goa coast. It had said that the cyclone will intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe one in subsequent 24 hours.
07:31 (IST)
RECAP: Students were ferried in orange inflatable boats in Mangaluru
As heavy rain pounded Mangaluru, 375 kilometres from Bengaluru, and water started stagnating on the streets and entering buildings, some schoolchildren went home on orange inflatable boats escorted by disaster management volunteers in their bright yellow helmets. Shopkeepers downed their shutters amid the downpour. Many vehicles that tried to wade through the water got stuck; the drivers left them and walked on.
07:25 (IST)
Mangaluru rains have reduced, says Karnataka disaster management department
07:24 (IST)
48 hours after monsoons set in Kerala, Karnataka was put on alert
As South-West Monsoon arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, the disaster management department in Karnataka issued a warning saying monsoons are likely to advance to Karnataka coast within 48 hours.
07:19 (IST)
Maintain optimum connectivity: NDMA tells mobile service providers
The National Disaster Management Agency on Tuesday tweeted that all telecom and mobile service providers in coastal Karnataka have been told to maintain "optimum connectivity in Mangaluru and Udupi in light of heavy rainfall." The NDMA also said that quick response teams have been formed by mobile service providers to restore connectivity immediately in case of disruption.
07:15 (IST)
Heavy rains cause flooding in Mangaluru and Udupi
Heavy rains have caused flooding in low-lying areas of Mangaluru and Udupi in Karnataka. Trees and electric poles were uprooted by heavy winds in the region. Schools, colleges and shops have been shut, and fishermen have warned against going out to sea.