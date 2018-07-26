Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 to be announced today, check scores at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka PUC Exam Board will declare the supplementary result of 2018 on Thursday by 12.30 pm, according to media reports. Students can check their results on karresults.nic.in.Candidates can also check pue.kar.nic.in for their results.

The exams were held from 29 June to 10 July. The Pre-University Examination Board completed the evaluation for the supplementary exams on 18 July, 2018, according to The Times of India.

Here is how you can check your Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018:

- Go to the official website karresults.nic.in

- Click on the link “Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018”

- In the page that opens, enter your registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format). Submit it.

- Download your result and take a print out for future reference

The Indian Express reported that 68 PU colleges have recorded a pass percentage of 100 in 2018. It also reported that the board had taken strict security measures to prevent any malpractice.