Karnataka PUC result 2018 to be declared tomorrow: Check your grades at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare results of the pre-university (PUC II) examination on 30 April, reports said. Candidates can check their scores at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the examination that was conducted between 1 to 17 March, out of which 3,37,860 were female and 3,52,292 were male, The Indian Express said. The results that are due on Sunday can also be checked at examresults.net/karnataka.

This year, the exams were preponed due to the Karnataka Assembly elections, and had concluded on 21 February, the report said. A total of 23,980 examiners were given the responsibility to check the papers this time. In 2017, the results were declared in the second week of May.

A Hindustan Times report said 53 new evaluation centres were added this year. After the declaration of the Karnataka PUC result, supplementary exams will be held in May, it said.

According to the official website of the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka, after Class X, every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the two-year pre-university courses, the report added. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations available in the pre-university curriculum.

Candidates may follow these steps to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II 2018 results: