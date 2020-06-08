Karnataka PUC English exam to be held on 18 June at 10.15 am; test was postponed earlier due to COVID-19 lockdown

Karnataka PUC exam | The department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has announced that the remaining PUC English exam will be conducted on 18 June from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Karnataka Class 12 pre-university certificate (PUC) English exam was postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar last month announced that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2020 exam will be held from 25 June to 4 July. He also said that the Karnataka PUC English exam would take place on 18 June.

The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted from 27 March to 9 April, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Around 8.5 lakh students will appear for Karnataka SSLC 2020 exam.

The BS Yediyurappa government will make will make arrangements for face masks, sanitisers and thermal scanners at exam centers for Class 10 papers.

The state government will also provide transport facilities to students appearing for Karnataka SSLC exam.

According to The Times of India, Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers will be roped in to offer masks to students.

The Karnataka government has made special provisions for students staying in Morarji Desai residential schools, social welfare department hostels and SC/ST students’ hostels as they have been converted into quarantine centres, reported the news website.

Students of these schools and children of migrant workers who have moved to some other place due the coronavirus pandemic were allowed to register at the nearest school from where they are currently residing and take the exam at that centre.