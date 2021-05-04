Karnataka postpones PUC 2 Exams 2021 due to COVID pandemic; new dates to be announced soon
Class 11 students will be promoted on the basis of the internal marks. The schools will have to undertake bridge courses once the new session starts.
The Karnataka Pre University Course (PUC) 2 Exams 2021 have been deferred as the COVID-19 cases are constantly rising in the state.
The Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar announced the postponement of the PUC 2 exams or the Class 12 Board examination today (Tuesday, 4 May). The board will soon announce the new dates keeping in mind the pandemic situation.
Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start from 24 May till 16 June. Kumar has appealed to Class 12 students to keep preparing for the exams.
Additionally, the Class 11 students will be promoted on the basis of the internal marks. The schools will have to undertake bridge courses once the new session starts.
Earlier, the state government had postponed the Class 12 practical exams which were slated to be held from 28 April.
The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has also reduced the PUC 2 exam syllabus by 30 percent.
On the basis of the reduced syllabus, model question papers have been released on the official website http://pue.kar.nic.in/.
Students can follow these steps to check the model question papers:
1. Visit http://pue.kar.nic.in/
2. Check the syllabus notification present in the lower section on the homepage
3. Now, click on the ‘II PUC Model papers’
4. A new page will open. Click on the subject you want to check first
5. The model paper will appear on the screen
6. Take a print out and attempt the paper
Candidates can check the model papers directly from here.
The department has also uploaded pre-recorded YouTube classes for Class 12. Students can choose the YouTube tutorials for the core as well as the language subjects.
