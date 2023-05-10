Karnataka Polls 2023: 'People have decided to choose progressive, welfare-oriented govt,' says Congress President Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the people of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. His comments came as voting is underway for 224 assemblies with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

Kharge, on Twitter, urged voters to come out and take part in the democratic process for a better future for Karnataka.

He said, “People of Karnataka have decided to choose a progressive, transparent and welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time to vote in large numbers. We welcome our first-time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also urged voters to exercise their franchise. “As the polling for the assembly elections begins, I urge all my sisters and brothers in Karnataka to go out there and vote for change.”

Catch the LIVE updates of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 here

After casting his vote, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”

A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.

Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.