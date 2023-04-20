Karnataka Polls 2023: Election Commission seizes over 40 kg gold from Tarikere constituency in poll-bound state

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has seized over 40 kilograms of gold and more than 20 kg of silver with a combined worth of Rs 23.51 crore in Tarikere Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district ahead of elections in Karnataka next month, the poll body said on Thursday.

The EC’s flying surveillance teams confiscated 40.59 kg of gold and 20.7 kg of silver in the Assembly segment in the poll-bound state. Enforcement agencies have made seizures totalling nearly Rs 240 crore in Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, when the poll schedule was announced.

The total seizures (Rs 239.52 crore) include cash (Rs 80 crore), liquor (Rs 48 crore), gold and silver (Rs 78 crore), freebies (Rs 19 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 16 crore), the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said.

As many as 1,714 FIRs have been booked with regard to seizures. It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period). Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled on May 13.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Karnataka threw up a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largest party winning 104 seats, Congress bagged 87 seats, while the JD(S) secured victory on 30.

Meanwhile, the party’s state leadership in the poll-bound state has demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning for the party.

The demand for Yogi as BJP campaigner for Karnataka elections has gone up after Asad Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed killed in a police encounter. The Uttar Pradesh CM is also gaining popularity in Karnataka for his hit slogan Mitti mei mila denge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani are among the 40-star campaigners for the BJP for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

