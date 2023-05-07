Karnataka Polls 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Belgavi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Belgavi ahead of Karnataka polls 2023. The southern state will go to polls on May 10.

A huge crowd of BJP supporters surrounded Amit Shah’s vehicle and escorted the procession. Shah waved and greeted the crowd lined up on both sides as he seeks the support of voters during the last leg of campaigning.

Correction| #WATCH Union Home Minister Amit* Shah holds roadshow in Belagavi South Assembly constituency #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/zDv0WSi6cs — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an 8-kilometer-long roadshow in Bengaluru. This was the second roadshow by the prime minister in two days.

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road to Trinity Circle covered about one-and-half hours, according to party sources.

The BJP on Friday modified Modi’s two-day long roadshow routes in Bengaluru in view of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

After his yesterday’s roadshow, Modi tweeted, “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life.”

The prime minister will also hold four public meetings in different parts of the state later today.

With inputs from agencies

