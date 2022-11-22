Karnataka: After a viral video of police officer kicking a man in chennamma circle of Belagavi city made rounds on social media, Karnataka Director General of Police(DGP), Praveen Sood shared a ‘fact- check’ report on Twitter.

According to the report shared, the viral video is from the movie ‘Hoysala’ which was being shot at Rani Chennamma Circle of Belagavi city.

On Twitter, the Karnataka top cop wrote, “Facts about the video of a police officer kicking a person at Chennamma Circle Belagavi city. – Karnataka State Police Fact Check. (sic)”.

The footage is from Chennamma Circle of Belagavi city, where a police officer is seen assaulting and kicking a man.

Several citizens accused the cops for brutality and harassment after the video was widely shared on social media.

The police has requested the public to not share the video, as the police department is being portrayed negatively on social media.

This video of a police officer assaulting a person in Ranichennamma circle of Belagavi city is from the movie ‘Hoysala’, which shows a police officer pushing a man to the ground and kicking him. The footage of the film is being misinterpreted and people are expressing negative views about the police department. We request the public to not to share the video, the fact check reported read.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.