Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020: Revised schedule for both exams released; application deadline extended till 22 Aug
Candidates who have applied for the PGCET 2020 or the DCET 2020 can check the revised exam dates on the official website of the Karnataka Exam Authority cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has announced the revised exam date for postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) 2020 and diploma common entrance test (DCET) 2020 on its website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The PGCET will be conducted on 6 and 7 October, while DCET will be held on 7 October.
India Today reported that Karnataka PGCET was earlier scheduled to be held on 8 and 9 August and DCET was to be conducted on 9 August. The exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to apply for PGCET and DCET has been extended till 5:30 pm on 22 August. The last date to pay the application fee is 21 August.
A report by Hindustan Times said that the exam on 6 October for Type B - ME/M.Tech and M.Arch courses will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam for Type A courses will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Both the exams will be of 100 marks.
The exam on 7 October for MCA and MBA programmes will also be of 100 marks. The MCA exam will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, while MBA exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
DCET will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and will be of 180 marks.
Exams for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates in Kannada language (only in Bangalore) will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be for 50 marks.
Here's the notification for DCET 2020 - http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/dcet20/revised_exam_date_dcetenglish.pdf
To check the notification for PGCET 2020, click here - http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/pgcet20/revised_exam_date_engenglish.pdf
