Karnataka NEET counselling 2021: KEA to start registrations today; check details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)will commence the online application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses from today, 13 December. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ .

Only students who have scored equal to or more than the prescribed minimum score in UGNEET-2021, as per the official notice, are eligible to register and apply for UG Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses. Non-Karnataka students are not eligible for AYUSH admission through KEA.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows

- Visit the official website - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

- Click on the counselling link on the homepage

- Key in your details and register yourself

- Upload relevant documents and pay the mentioned fee

- Submit the form and printout a copy to use in the future

As per the notification released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the last date for candidates to register online and enter the details is 17 December. The deadline for registration fee payment is 18 December up to 5.30 pm.

The registration fee, original documents to be produced for verification, document verification schedule and other details will be hosted on the KEA website.

Those Karnataka candidates who have previously registered themselves for CET-2021 and have completed the document verification process, need to enter their UGCNEET-2021 Roll number on the KEA web portal in order to be eligible for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses. These applicants do not need to pay the registration fee once again.

All those candidates who come under the Non-Karnataka Category and have qualified UGNEET 2021 have to first register online on the KEA web portal, key in all their details and pay the registration fee. Students will also have to enter their Class 12 marks, along with uploading it in PDF format on the portal. Such applicants do not need to appear for verification.

However, candidates who are OCI/PIO/NRI/Foreign Nationals and Non-Karnataka applicants who claim the NRI Ward, religious minority or are "eligible to claim under category-2 tocategory-8 in St. John Medical College, Bengaluru" will have to appear for verification of documents on the specified dates at KEA, Bangalore, as per the notification.

All students who have scored the qualification marks for UGNEET are hereby requested to apply and complete the application process for admission in courses under the State of Karnataka.

