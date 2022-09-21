Haveri: As many as 300 to 500 people from Muslim community has been booked for allegedly attacking a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in in Ranebennur of Karnataka’s Haveri district.

The communal clash led to many people sustaining grievous injuries while one person also died of stabbing, said news reports.

What was the incident

According to police FIR, the incident took place around 8:30 PM on when the Ganesh Chaturthi procession neared a Dargah.

“More than 300-500 people attacked the procession with dangerous weapons which subsequently led to the clash, the attackers reignited the violence in an already disturbed place in terms of communal rift,” said the FIR.

Hanumantraya, Superintendent of police in Haveri told media that the mob was dispersed completely from the area, the same night however situation remains tensed.

“An FIR has been filed against the attackers who prima facie belong to the Muslim community. The attack was done with an intention to reignite the communal clashes in the area,” he said adding that accused are being identified and the arrests will follow soon.

The incident was recorded by several individuals including police officials on the basis of which identification process is happening, said cops.

Reactions

In view of the clashes, additional police forces have been deployed in the area SP said.

Meanwhile, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed while talking to Times now criticised the incident and called for stern actions against the people behind it.

“It is very sad. It is definitely not what we would like to see in a peaceful state of Karnataka, especially in Haveri district which is known for great secular fabric. Stringent actions should be taken against everybody who was involved in the clash. There should be a thorough probe into the incident and the people behind it should be taken to task,” he told Times Now.

“There could be a conspiracy. It can’t be ruled out. No matter what community they belong to, strict action should be taken against them because our Karnataka should not be defamed by fringe elements like this,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

