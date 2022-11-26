Karnataka-Maha border dispute: Bommai's poster smeared with black ink in Mumbai bus stop

Mumbai: A poster of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday early morning was found smeared with black ink at the Mahim bus stop in Maharashtra’s capital city. Several pictures surfaced on the internet showing the defiled posters.

Notably, this comes amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka that witnessed states’ leaders taking digs at each other.

Maharashtra | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s poster was smeared with black ink at Mumbai’s Mahim Bus stop. pic.twitter.com/rbOuJPj63x — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

In a similar incident on Friday, a group of Pune-based pro-Maratha activists painted state-owned buses in the neighbouring state with pro-Maharashtra slogans. Condemning the incident, Bommai appealed to Eknath Shinde-led government to take immediate action to put an end to this. According to PTI, he said that such incident will create a split among the states and that Maharashtra must act swiftly.

While speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, “Our India is a union of states. Every state has got its own rights. These states were formed under the State Reorganisation Act. The law is very clear, and it is the duty of the respective government to maintain peace, law and order and see that there is peace and tranquillity between the states.”

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

The border dispute between the two states dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. The dispute was flared up again even as the Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter soon.

A fresh controversy erupted after Karnataka CM Bommai claimed that several villages in Sangli, currently located in Maharashtra, have passed a resolution to officially become part of Karnataka due to water crisis.

To which, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that no such resolutions have been passed recently. Sharing a video clip of him speaking to reporters, he said that the resolution Bommai referred to was from 2012. He had tweeted, “No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka! The state government will fight strongly in the Supreme Court to get Marathi speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani.”

Reacting to Fadnavis’ statement, Bommai said that his “dream will never come true.” Bommai’s tweet in Kannada roughly translates as, “Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue…Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders.”

He further vouched not to give up “any space in the border districts.” He said, “Our demand is that the Kannada speaking areas of Maharashtra like Sollapur and Akkalakote should join Karnataka”, adding that Karnataka is ready to make its legal fight strong.

Additionally, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has asserted that “not one inch of land of the state will go anywhere.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.