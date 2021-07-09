Karnataka KCET 2021: Last date to apply extended till 16 July; check kea.kar.nic.in for details

The Karnataka common entrance test will be held on 28-29 August for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses

The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply for the Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021. Aspirants, who have not yet registered themselves for the test, can apply at the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to register has been extended to 16 July while the application fee can be paid till 19 July. Previously, the deadline was 10 July.

Meanwhile, the examination will be held on 28 and 29 August this year. For candidates staying in border regions, the test will be conducted on 30 August.

"The candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in the CET-2021, online application form, (NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-defence, Scouts & Guides, etc) should submit their special category certificates in person in any one of the specified centres which are convenient to them," the official notification reads.

Follow these steps to apply for the KCET:

Step 1: Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'KCET 2021 application form' link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details to register. After successful registration, login credentials will be shared on the registered email ID

Step 4: Candidates will then have to log in using the credentials and fill the KCET 2021 application form

Step 5: Applicants will have to upload scanned documents and signatures as asked by the authority

Step 6: After making the payment, click on submit. Save a copy and take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcetapplication2021/forms/loginpage.aspx#no-back-button

The KEA has also listed centres that students can visit for certificate verification.