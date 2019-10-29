Karnataka govt announces Rajyotsava award for 64 personalities across varied fields; prizes to be given on 1 Nov by BS Yediyurappa

The Karnataka state government has decided to confer the Rajyotsava Prashasti award on 64 personalities from across various fields. The awards will be given on 1 November, which will be the 64th Kannada Rajyotsava, by chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Rajyotsava Awards is the second-highest civilian honor in the state of Karnataka and is conferred annually by the state government.

Rajyotsava awards are given to people in various fields including literature, theatre, music, folk art, sculpture, painting, sports, yoga, films, television, Yakshagana, Bayalata, education, journalism, social service, agriculture, environment, medicine, and judiciary.

Some of the recipients of this award in the field of theatre are – Manjappa Shetty Masagali, B Rajashekarappa, Chandrakanth Karadalli, Saraswathi Chimmalagi in literature. Parashuram Siddi, Pal Sudrashan, Hooli Shekhar, N Shivalingaiah, HK Ramanath, Bhargavi Narayan.

In the field of music, the award will be given to Nagavalli Nagaraj, Dr Muddu Mohan, Srinivasa Udupa. In folk art, Neelgararu Doddagavibasappa, Holabasaiah Dundaiah Sambalad, Bheemsingh Sakaram Rathod, Usman Saab Khadar Saab , Kotresha Chennabasappa Kotrappanavar, KR Hosalayya will be given this award.

In sculpting, VV Deshpande, K Jnaneshwar, and painting Ramesh Rao, Mohan Sitanoor will be given the award. Vishwanath Bhaskar Ganiga, Chenada A Kuttappa, Nandita Naganagoudar will be awarded for their contribution to sports.

For Yoga, the award will be given to Srimathi Vanithakka, Kumari Khushi. Dr. Shridhara Bhandary will be given the award for Yakshagana, and Y Mallappa Gavayi for Bayalata. In the field of films Shailashree and in television Jayakumar Kodaganura will be given the award.

NR Gunjaal, Prof T Shivanna, Dr K Chidananda Gowda, Dr Gururaj Karajagi will be awarded for education. Dr Vijay Sankeshwar, NT Shantha Gangadhar, Dr Channaveera Shivacharya, LT Gen BNBM Prasad, Dr N Someshwar, K Prakash Shetty will be awarded for contributions in miscellaneous fields.

In the field of journalism, BV Mallikarjunaiah will be awarded. Ramesh Vaidya in cooperation and SG Bharathi and Kattige Channappa in social service. The award will be given to BK Deva Rao, Vishveshwar Sajjan in agriculture.

Saalumarada Veerachar, Shivaji Chatrappa Kagnekar will be given the award for contributions in the environment. The organisations who will be receiving this award include Prabhat Art International, Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti, Hanumanthapura.

In the field of medicine, Dr Hanumantharaya Pandit, Dr Anjanappa, Dr Nagarathna, Dr GT Subhash, Dr Krishna Prasad will be given the award. Kumar N will be given the award for his contributions in the field of judiciary.

Jayavanth Mannoli, Gangadhar Bevinakoppa and BG Mohandas will be awarded for their contributions in the field of expats. The award will also be given to Navaratna Indukumar for contributions in the cottage industry, and KV Subramanyam for literary criticism.

The Rajyotsava award constitutes of ₹1 lakh and a 20 gramme gold medal.

With inputs from agencies

