Karnataka floods: Toll reaches 83 as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc across state; Yediyurappa releases Rs 195 crore for relief efforts

Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Monday released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims in the state. Meanwhile, the toll in flood-related incidents in the state has mounted to 82.

An official statement issued by N.Bhrungeesh, media secretary to the chief minister said, "The Government has released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims".

It added, "The Government has released Rs 80 crore towards additional grant under SDRF to meet the state share to pay Rs 10,000 each to the flood victims to buy basic necessities such as clothes etc". BS Yediyurappa-led government has also released Rs 115 crore to the PD account of DCs to take up relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 19 people have lost their lives. According to official data, nine people remain missing in the state. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.