Karnataka Elections 2023: 'PM not just a person but an institution', Rajnath Singh on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is “not just a person but an institution.”

Kharge, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead.”

The defence minister added that the grand old party is shredding the traditions of a healthy democracy.

Singh said, “PM is not just a person but an institution on its own…The manner in which Congress leaders are making personal attacks on the PM, they’re shredding the traditions of a healthy democratic system.”

Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say is BJP’s ideology is as dangerous as a snake and didn’t mean to make a personal attack against PM Modi.

The Congress chief further clarified his stance on Twitter, saying, “BJP’s ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person.”

“But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone’s feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention,” Kharge added.

His clarification, however, was not convincing enough for the ruling party. Union Minister for State for Home, Nityanand Rai, said that Congress is a habitual offender when it comes to defaming PM Modi and the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Earlier on Friday, Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh wrote to the Election Commission urging it to file an FIR against the former and bar Kharge from campaigning in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

With inputs from agencies

