Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi urges party workers to 'ensure victory at booth level'
Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that PM Modi held a lengthy discussion with the party’s ground workers, exhorting them to ensure that the party stays strong and united to the lowest level
Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged BJP workers to ensure victory at the “booth level” in the upcoming state elections.
Bommai said that Modi held a lengthy discussion with the party’s ground workers, exhorting them to ensure that the party stays strong and united to the lowest level. The prime minister also interacted with party workers on Thursday.
PM Modi also encouraged the party workers to ensure that the party wins at the booth level as the same would translate to victory in the Assembly polls, the CM informed further.
“The double-engine government is committed to the development of the state. A lot of impetus has been given to development across sectors during our tenure. The PM gave his guidance on several other issues,” Bommai said.
Reacting to Congress’ poll slogan, seeking 150 seats for itself, and saying that the BJP’s tally would be reduced to 40, CM Bommai said the people would decide who to give 150 seats.
“We have full confidence in the people that they will bless us in the coming Assembly polls,” Bommai added.
The chief minister further said that the poll promises made by Congress are “impossible to implement.”
He said, “In other states, they failed to implement their poll assurances. In a few states, their tenure is coming to an end and people are still waiting for the schemes.”
With inputs from agencies
