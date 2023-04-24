Karnataka Elections 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet

New Delhi: With Karnataka assembly elections 2023 nearing, political parties have begun campaigning in full-swing to reach out with their poll promises to voters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow for BJP in the Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

There was enthusiasm among the people of Gundlupet in Karnataka where people gathered in large numbers to take part in the roadshow.

The Home Minister stood in a specially designed vehicle during the road show. He was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha and other leaders, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the roadside and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting slogans praising BJP and PM Modi and shouting loud cheers, reported PTI.

A wave of BJP workers walked along with Shah’s vehicle holding the party flag and raising slogans.

PM @narendramodi Ji’s commitment to development and good governance in Karnataka has won the hearts of the people. I was overwhelmed by the people’s affection during the Gundlupet (Chamrajnagar) roadshow. pic.twitter.com/Nxj2v9Cb4n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 24, 2023

Amit Shah expressed his confidence in forming the government once again with a full majority in Karnataka. He said, “Under Modi’s leadership a double-engine government will be formed. Modi and our CM Bommai have worked for Karnataka’s progress.”

He also appealed to the people to ensure that sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar is victorious once again in Gundlupet with a large margin and that BJP comes to power with a huge majority by winning all four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district.

Earlier in the day, he also offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka’s Mysuru, reported ANI.

Fortunate to have offered prayers in Sri Chamundeshwari Temple at Mysore. Prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Karnataka and the entire nation. pic.twitter.com/RTSqEJC5hp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 24, 2023

PM Modi will also visit Karnataka on 29 April, and will start his campaign from Belgavi. After that, he will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. He will also visit the Uttara Kannada district, reported PTI.

The state will go to polls on 10 May and the votes will be counted on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

