Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress's history is about appeasing terror, terrorists, says PM Modi

Accusing the Congress and JD(S) of “encouraging terror”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said they can never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state.

The Prime Minister also alleged that Congress’ history is about “appeasing terror and terrorists”, and the party had questioned the country’s defence forces when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

“People of Karnataka should never forget Congress’ history and thinking. Congress’ history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress’ topmost leader, hearing about the death of terrorists,” Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting, he said, “When surgical strikes happened when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the country’s defence forces.”

“In Karnataka, you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the ‘rehemokaram’ (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists, and has ended the game of appeasement,” he said, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka and to make it number it is important for the state to be safe.

He also said that BJP’s election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka the number one State in the country.

Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara among others were present.

With inputs from agencies.

