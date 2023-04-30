Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress running an 'outdated engine', will deter development in state, says PM Modi
Accusing the grand old party of failing to deliver their promises to farmers, Modi said that the Congress is running an 'outdated' engine. He also slammed Congress for promoting dynastic politics
In a scathing attack on Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both parties are the “biggest obstacles” in the development of the poll-bound state of Karnataka.
PM Modi’s comments came during an address in Kolar district where he said that the people of Karnataka will “clean bowl” Congress and JDS, making way for another BJP term.
Accusing the grand old party of failing to deliver their promises to farmers, Modi said that the Congress is running an “outdated” engine. He also slammed Congress for promoting dynastic politics.
Congress and JDS are different just to show else they are the same. They both are ‘dynasty’ parties. Karnataka is a growth engine in India and an ‘unstable govt’ is not good for it. An unstable govt doesn’t do any development work they only loot the public. Congress and JDS only… pic.twitter.com/XlTGj8NND6
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
“We have worked hard to transform Karnataka. We have given a new direction and momentum to its growth. We have ensured that every citizen gets the benefits of our schemes. We have made Karnataka a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship,” the prime minister said.
He urged voters to bring BJP back in power as its the only way the state will witness development and that the party will work tirelessly to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people in Karnataka.
“I urge you to vote for the BJP and make it victorious in Karnataka. We have a proven track record of good governance and development. We have a dedicated team of workers who will serve you with honesty and sincerity,” he said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Election 2023: 'We banned PFI but Siddarahmaiah released them all', says Amit Shah
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress, said on Tuesday that the state of Karnataka had been 'looted' of Rs 1.5 lakh crore due to the BJP government's allegedly widespread corruption
Karnataka Elections 2023: CPI extends support to Congress to 'safeguard democratic and constitutional values'
The constituencies where the CPI has fielded its candidates include Mudigere, Aland, Jewargi, Kudlagi, KGF, Sim and Madikeri
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)