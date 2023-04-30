Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress running an 'outdated engine', will deter development in state, says PM Modi

In a scathing attack on Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both parties are the “biggest obstacles” in the development of the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

PM Modi’s comments came during an address in Kolar district where he said that the people of Karnataka will “clean bowl” Congress and JDS, making way for another BJP term.

Accusing the grand old party of failing to deliver their promises to farmers, Modi said that the Congress is running an “outdated” engine. He also slammed Congress for promoting dynastic politics.

“We have worked hard to transform Karnataka. We have given a new direction and momentum to its growth. We have ensured that every citizen gets the benefits of our schemes. We have made Karnataka a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship,” the prime minister said.

He urged voters to bring BJP back in power as its the only way the state will witness development and that the party will work tirelessly to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people in Karnataka.

“I urge you to vote for the BJP and make it victorious in Karnataka. We have a proven track record of good governance and development. We have a dedicated team of workers who will serve you with honesty and sincerity,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.